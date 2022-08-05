The Sandman season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What is the Sandman season 2 release date? Netflix has done the impossible and adapted Neil Gaiman’s Sandman for the small screen. It’s taken a long time, but the work is done, and the show is shockingly good.

Based on Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name, the TV series tells the story of Dream – the personification of dreams and imagination. After being sealed away for centuries, Dream emerges into a new world, and he must do his best to put an end to the chaos that has seemingly overtaken the world in his absence.

We loved the first season of Sandman, and we’re eagerly anticipating the next. So to fill the gaping void of time, we’ve done some digging into what might happen next to Dream. We’ve scoured the web and Gaiman’s books for clues, so warning, spoilers ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sandman season 2 release date.

Sandman season 2 release date speculation

Sandman season 2 hasn’t been officially confirmed by Netflix as of August 2022. That said, the writers have said they’ve already started work on scripts for a second season if the series gets picked up again and it’s going quite smoothly.

“In some ways, it’s easier because we’ve educated the audience to the basic ideas. We’ve shown how the dreaming life can affect the waking world,” Goyer told Den of Geek. “And we get to stretch our wings a bit more.”

With that in mind, we can probably predict that production on season 2 won’t take as long as the first, plus the casting is done, and there are fewer Covid-19 restrictions in place. With all that in mind, we don’t think it’s unrealistic that we won’t be back in the dreaming by late 2023 to early 2024.

Sandman season 2 plot speculation

Sandman season 1 was based on the first two books in Gaiman’s comic series. As such, you might think season 2 will be based on the subsequent two volumes, Dream Country and Season of Mists, but there’s a slight wrinkle here.

Dream Country doesn’t have the same structure as the other Sandman stories. It’s four separate tales which don’t seem to play into the broader narrative until much later in Dream’s story. It seems unlikely, but not impossible, that these stories will get a direct adaptation and instead, the important elements from them will be covered later on.

With that in mind, we think it’s more likely that season 2 will follow Season of Mists and A Game of You. The groundwork has already been laid for Season of Mists’ main storyline. The book sees Dream return to Hell to free his former lover Nada (the woman we saw imprisoned in Hell), only to discover Lucifer has abandoned their responsibilities.

Dream is then given the key to Hell and must deal with the political machinations of those who seek to claim ownership over the realm of the damned. Similarly, the seeds have also been planted for A Game of You.

A Game of You deals with Barbie – Rose’s old housemate – who travels across the Dreaming to deal with a powerful being known as the Cuckoo encountering Dream along the way.

Sandman season 2 cast speculation

We expect a number of the various dreams, nightmares, and Endless to return in the second season. If Sandman gets renewed, then Tom Sturridge – who plays Dream – will definitely be returning, as will those who make up his court – Vivienne Acheampong, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Patton Oswalt, Mark Hamill, etc. Unfortunately, Boyd Holbrook’s Corinthian won’t be back, this season at least.

As Lucifer plays such a significant role in Season of Mists, Gwendoline Christie should be getting a call as well, as will Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston who play Death, Desire, Despair, respectively.

Who’s likely to be in the Sandman season 2 cast?

Tom Sturridge as Dream:

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Asim Chaudhry as Abel

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Mark Hamill as Mervy

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Lenny Henry as Martin Tenbone

A few new faces who will need casting include Dream’s other siblings, Destiny and Delerium, who appear in Season of Mists and a few more important faces like Thessaly.