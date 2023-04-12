When is The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 release date? If you’re keeping up with the latest adventures from a galaxy far, far away, you probably should set a reminder in your calendar for the big finale of The Mandalorian.

Ever since The Mandalorian first aired back in 2019, the Star Wars series has become one of the biggest Disney Plus shows. Star Wars fans are hooked by the story of Din Djarin, Baby Yoda, and the rest of The Mandalorian characters as they fight Moff Gideon and try to protect Mandalore.

There’s just one episode left of the third season of the hit TV series, so we put together this handy guide to make sure you don’t miss The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 release date.

When is The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 release date?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 release date is Wednesday April 19. The final episode of the sci-fi series will drop on Disney Plus at 1am PT, 3am CT, 4am EST, and 8am GMT.

So, if you want to see how things play out after the dramatic events of The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, you’ll need an active subscription to the streaming service and a bit of free time to devote to watching the big finale.

