The Mandalorian season 3 – the Mythosaur explained

What is a Mythosaur in The Mandalorian? The adventures of Mando and his companions have officially begun, but the latest episode of the series introduced fans to some all-new monsters, including a potential Mythosaur.

When Din Djarin and Baby Yoda landed on the planet Mandalore in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2, they were on a quest to find the living waters in the mines of Mandalore so that Mando could redeem himself from past sins. Along the way, they fought many new Star Wars aliens and had to recruit help from Bo-Katan.

At the end of the episode, Din Djarin found the living waters but was dragged underwater by some huge, fearsome creature. But was that a Mythosaur we just saw in The Mandalorian, and what exactly are Mythosaurs?

What is a Mythosaur?

Mythosaurs are legendary enormous monsters in the Star Wars universe, which were used by ancient Mandalorians and thought to be extinct. Native to the planet of Mandalore, the Mandalorians used to ride Mythosaurs into battle, having tamed them.

The skull of the Mythosaur is a commonly used symbol among Mandalorians, used as a reminder of their people’s proud history.

Was that a Mythosaur in The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2?

It’s likely that it was a Mythosaur that attacked Din Djarin in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2, but it hasn’t been confirmed for certain yet. However, Bo-Katan had just spoken about the legendary Mythosaurs, so it’s certainly likely that the creature in the living waters is a Mythosaur.

That's all we know about Mythosaurs for now.