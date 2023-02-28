Greef Karga explained – who is The Mandalorian’s ally?

Who is Greef Karga in The Mandalorian? In a galaxy far, far away, it’s not just the heroes we are concerned with, but their allies too, and Mando has a pretty handy partner in Greef Karga.

When Star Wars returned to the small screen on the streaming service Disney Plus, the franchise immediately struck gold with The Mandalorian. Introducing us to the Star Wars bounty hunter Din Djarin and his little pal Baby Yoda was a stroke of genius from Jon Favreau and the team, and now there’s a whole bunch of Mandalorian characters to get acquainted with throughout the Star Wars series.

As The Mandalorian season 3 release date is finally here, it’s time to learn more about the people Mando meets along the way. So, here’s Greef Karga explained.

Who is Greef Karga?

Greef Karga is a human male from the planet Nevarro who was once a magistrate but lost the position in disgrace. He later joined the Bounty Hunters Guild and turned to a life of organised crime.

Over time, and with the help and inspiration of Din Djarin’s own journey, Karga decided to make the galaxy a better place by helping to improve Nevarro and the businesses operating on the planet.

In the Star Wars cast, Karga is played by Carl Weathers, who you may recognise from the Rocky movies where he played Apollo Creed.

Is Greef Karga a good guy?

Although Greef Karga is initially a criminal when we first meet him, he does change his ways and become a force of positive change on the planet Nevarro.

Karga has stolen, cheated, lied, and betrayed many people throughout his life. But, when the Client began to step up their oppression of the people of Nevarro, Karga decided it was time to put a stop to their plans. His arc is a little bit like Han Solo in a way, a Star Wars character who turned his back on a life of crime to try to make the galaxy a better place.

What does Greef Karga do?

By the time we get to The Mandalorian season 3, Greef Karga has taken on the role of High Magistrate on the planet Nevarro. This means he has a lot of power and influence, and he plans to use this to make the planet a less dangerous, crime-ridden place to live.

He’s not quite at the level of the Rebellion versus the Galactic Empire that we see in the Star Wars movies, but he is still one of the most important people on the planet Nevarro. He is also right there by Mando’s side when the time comes to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, which means he plays a part in saving the cutest critter in the galaxy, which is arguably more important than anything else.

Greef Karga and Din Djarin’s relationship

The relationship between Greef Karga and Din Djarin is complicated and, although they are allies now, they didn’t see eye to eye in the past. That’s because they have, or at least used to have, very different moral compasses.

As part of the Bounty Hunters Guild, Karga was the one who organised and allocated a lot of the jobs that Mando took on. Indeed, it was Karga who lined up the job of acquiring The Child, who of course turned out to be Grogu. Karga was more than happy for Grogu to be handed over to the Client, so when Din Djarin had a change of heart, Karga had to confront him.

Mando got away with Grogu in tow, leaving Karga to explain to the Client what had happened. When the Client made life difficult on Nevarro as a result, Karga seeks the help of Mando to take the Star Wars villain down and free his planet.

Eventually, Din Djarin and Greef Karga become good friends and even allies. By the time we get to The Mandalorian season 3, you can expect to see the pair joining forces to make the galaxy a safer place.

