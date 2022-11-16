War of the Rohirrim: who is Helm Hammerhand?

Who is Helm Hammerhand? If you’ve seen the Lord of the Rings movies, the name ‘Helm Hammerhand’ probably rings a bell, or more accurately, a horn. That’s because in the Battle of Helm’s Deep, King Theoden makes reference to the ‘horn of Helm Hammerhand’.

Now, Helm Hammerhand is set to be a main character in the new Lord of the Rings movie; The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The character in the upcoming anime movie will be voiced by the imperious Brian Cox, best known for his recent performance in the critically acclaimed drama series Succession.

But if you haven’t read Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books, and perhaps even if you have, there’s likely to be a lot that you don’t know about the legendary king of Rohan. Fear not, Eorlingas, we’re here to demystify Helm Hammerhand so that you can be completely in the know by the time War of the Rohirrim rolls around.

Who is Helm Hammerhand?

Helm Hammerhand was the legendary 9th king of Rohan, and one of the greatest kings of Men in the history of Middle-earth. The son of Prince Gram, he was born in the year 2691 of in the Third Age, several hundred years before the War of the Ring, and the destruction of the One Ring. He was given the name ‘Hammerhand’ because he possessed a great, powerful strength as was renowned for his inclination to fight his opponents with his bare hands.

Helm Hammerhand’s time as a prince of Rohan, and someone who was next in line to the throne after his father, was marked by a bitter conflict with the Dunlendings, who were the savage Men who occupied the borders of Rohan. This progressed into all-out conflict between the two forces, with the Dunlendings using the ex-Gondorian fortress of Isengard (which Saruman would later take charge of) as their stronghold from which they could attack Rohan. Upon his father’s death, Helm Hammerhand ascended to the throne and became the 9th king of Rohan at the age of 50.

Helm Hammerhand’s reign as king

Like his father before him, Helm Hammerhand’s time as the king of Rohan was defined by conflict with the Dunlendings. The first major escalation in this conflict was when the powerful and influential Dunlending lord, named Freca, attempted to coerce Helm into arranging a marraige between Helm’s daughter, and Freca’s son Wulf. Helm Hammerhand refused to be intimidated by Freca’s demand, and he killed Freca with a single, enormous punch. Ouch.

Four years after Freca’s death, his son Wulf and the Dunlendings marched on Rohan aided by forces from the Easterlings, and the Corsairs of Umbar. Wulf and his army defeated the forces of Rohan, and Helm withdrew his people to the mountainside fortress which would later be known as Helm’s Deep. There, the people of Rohan led by Helm withstood a long siege.

After the death of his son and other Rohan royals, Helm Hammerhand eventually died in a battle outside of Helm’s Deep. He was found frozen, with his eyes still open, still prepared to fight. His nephew, Fréaláf Hildeson became the 10th king of Rohan, and it was he who would go on to defeat the Dunlendings and reclaim Rohan’s territory.

For more on Lord of the Rings, check out our guide to Rings of Power season 2, as well as other characters like Sauron, Elrond, Celebrimbor, and Isildur.