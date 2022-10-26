The Witcher Blood Origin release date, cast, plot details, and more

When is The Witcher Blood Origin release date going to be? After the resounding success of the videogame series, and the huge popularity of The Witcher on the streaming service Netflix, it’s no surprise that the creators are digging deeper into the lore of the fantasy series to bring us a prequel story.

While we wait for The Witcher season 3, we’re delighted that there’s a whole new Netflix series on the way which will transport us back to the Continent, over a thousand years before the events of Geralt’s adventures.

So, with a new cast and new stories to tell, you’re probably going to need some information about this upcoming TV series. Fear not, we have all the details on The Witcher Blood Origin release date for you, and you don’t even need to throw any coins at us for the privilege.

The Witcher Blood Origin release date

The Witcher Blood Origin is set to arrive on Netflix on December 25, 2022. That’s right, a true Christmas present for us all to enjoy, and a perfect excuse to get away from the family when everyone has had too much to drink.

As is standard practice with Netflix, all four episodes of the historical drama series will be made available at the same time. If you’re really good at binge-watching, there’s no reason why you can’t have the whole mini-series boxed off by New Year.

The Witcher Blood Origin plot details

The Witcher Blood Origin will take place 1200 years before the events of the original The Witcher series and will tell the story of the very first Witcher on the Continent.

We don’t know a great deal more than that right now, but we do know there will be bloody battles, mysterious creatures, and enough adventure to make Indiana Jones green with envy.

With just four episodes in the season, you can bet each one will be stuffed full of action. We also know that, given the timeframe of the show, we will see the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres, and also see the demise of the Elven race.

The Witcher Blood Origin trailer

There is a very short teaser trailer for The Witcher Blood Origin and you can watch it right here. The teaser was first seen as a post-credits teaser on the end of the most recent season of The Witcher.

The teaser doesn’t give anything away, but does show us our main characters and a little hint at the scale of the action to come.

The Witcher Blood Origin cast details

Rejoice, none other than Michelle Yeoh will be leading the cast for The Witcher Blood Origin. The esteemed actress, who recently appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once, will play Scian, the last member of an Elven tribe.

Yeoh will be joined by relative newcomers Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain. Brown is playing Éile, a warrior who leaves the Queen’s Guard to become a travelling musician. O’Fuarain will play Fjall, a man born to protect the king, but who has his sights set on vengeance instead.

British actors you may also recognise from the cast are Lenny Henry and Dylan Moran, and there’s also a small appearance from Minnie Driver, who starred in many a great ‘90s movie in her day.

The Witcher Blood Origin cast:

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Sophia Brown as Éile

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Lenny Henry as Balor

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Nathaniel Curtis as Brian

Huw Novelli as Brother Death

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Amy Murray as Fenrick

Hebe Beardsall as Catrin

Minnie Driver as Seanchai

That’s all we know about The Witcher Blood Origin release date for now. Until we find out more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies available right now to get the best out of your streaming service. Or, how about a rundown of the best A24 movies, to see if Michelle Yeoh and Everything Everywhere All at Once make the cut?