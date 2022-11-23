Will Wednesday season 2 happen? A new ooky, kooky, and spooky Netflix series has brought The Addams Family back to live-action. Tim Burton’s attached, making it a dream horror series for many.

Now that the first season is available, we’re already eager for more from Wednesday and Nevermore Academy. What kind of creatures and mysteries could emerge from the school’s crypt? Could Enid Sinclair finally convince Wednesday to wear more than black and white? Don’t bet on that last one, but more strange happenings? Count on it.

That all said, will Wednesday season 2 happen? We’ve looked into if a second season is prophesised, or if we’re all just waiting to see what the spirits say. Either way, strap in, because you never know where Uncle Fester is lurking.

Will Wednesday season 2 happen?

Netflix has not greenlit Wednesday season 2 yet. Right now, we just have the one season of the show, but co-creators Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar have ideas for ways to progress the story further.

“Miles and I are talking among ourselves about it,” Gough told Empire magazine. “There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Whether that translates into more of the fantasy series remains to be seen. Netflix gave the go ahead for a single season that covers the stand-alone mystery of the Nevermore Academy monster. Within that, we get hints at Addams Family lore and other avenues that could easily flesh out further episode.

Even just hanging out at Nevermore Academy like Uncle Fester once upon a time would be fascinating. Alas, it’s all speculation for now – we’ll keep you posted.