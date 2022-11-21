War of the Rohirrim: who is Fréaláf Hildeson?

Who is Fréaláf Hildeson in the new Lord of the Rings movie, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim? Is that the sound of a thousand hooves coming over the horizon, or is it just the impending War of the Rohirrim release date? A new Lord of the Rings anime movie is set to release in 2024, and will tell the story of one of the greatest battles the kingdom of Rohan ever faced.

Narrated by Miranda Otto’s Éowyn, War of the Rohirrim will focus on Helm Hammerhand‘s reign as the ninth King of Rohan. It will be set hundreds of years before the start of the War of the Ring, and destruction of Sauron‘s One Ring. The animated movie will explore the conflict between the Rohirrim of Rohan, and the Dunlendings of Dunland.

This means that it will introduce audiences who are already familiar with Middle-earth to many new Lord of the Rings characters. Alongside Helm Hammerhand will be his daughter Hèra, Freca the Dunlending, Wulf the Dunlending, and Fréaláf Hildeson. But who is Fréaláf Hildeson, and what do we know about him from Tolkien’s lore?

Who is Fréaláf Hildeson in War of the Rohirrim?

In War of the Rohirrim, Fréaláf Hildeson is the nephew of Helm Hammerhand, and the future King of Rohan. He takes on an increasingly important role through the story after Wulf attacks Rohan in revenge for Helm Hammerhand killing his father Freca.

Wulf’s attack on Rohan forces the Rohirrim, led by Helm Hammerhand, to retreat to the mountain-side fortress of Helm’s Deep. There, the Rohirrim withstand a long siege, and Fréaláf Hildeson becomes the next in line to the throne when Helm Hammerhand’s two sons are killed.

After Helm Hammerhand himself has died, Fréaláf Hildeson launches an assault on Edoras, where Wulf has claimed the throne, in an attmept to usurp Wulf’s occupation of Rohan. In the surprise attack Fréaláf Hildeson kills Wulf. From there, Fréaláf Hildeson is proclaimed the new King of Rohan. He is directly related to the future line of kings, and was the grandfather of King Théoden.

Who plays Fréaláf Hildeson in War of the Rohirrim?

Laurence Ubong Williams is the voice actor for Fréaláf Hildeson in War of the Rohirrim. The actor is best known for his stage performances in theatre, however he has also appeared in TV series such as The Capture and Humans.

