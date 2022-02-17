Ryan Reynolds would find it hard to turn down Star Wars role

Ryan Reynolds isn’t averse to being involved in major franchises, with his forays into X-Men and the DCEU. One place he’s never set foot is Star Wars, and though it hasn’t come up, he says he’d find that a difficult offer to turn down.

In an interview with Variety to promote science fiction movie The Adam Project, Reynolds claims he hasn’t put much thought into becoming a Star Wars character – not yet, anyway. “[Star Wars] would be a real hard thing to say no to,” he says, “but honestly – I’m not making this up – it’s not something I’ve ever thought of.” The topic comes up because The Adam Project apparently has a running joke about the galaxy far, far away.

Reynolds isn’t the type of actor typically associated with Star Wars movies, mostly because he’s a massive A-lister primarily known for comedy movies. But nowadays, with Disney Plus TV series like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems entirely plausible that Reynolds could pop up on a planet from a long, long time ago. Bill Burr did it, why not Deadpool?

That’s pure hypothesising on our part, though. In any case, we’d happily take some Reynolds in a Star Wars sci-fi series or action movie, should he and the powers that be at Lucasfilm and Disney will it so.

However, the man is busy at present. He had Red Notice last year, an adventure movie featuring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and now he has The Adam Project, a time travel movie featuring Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña. Both are from Netflix, making the streaming service a major player when it comes to attracting Hollywood talent.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays a time-traveler that has to go back to visit his younger self in order to prevent catastrophe. Shawn Levy, whom Reynolds worked with on Free Guy, is the director.

We’ll keep an eye out for any whispers of Reynolds in Star Wars. In the meantime, you can check out The Adam Project on Netflix on March 18.