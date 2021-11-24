Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date? There’s been years of speculation leading up to this point, but we know for certain that Obi-Wan Kenobi is back for a new Disney Plus prequel TV series. First and foremost, we get to say, “Hello there!” to Ewan McGregor as he reprises his role as the iconic Jedi Master. Throw in his once Padawan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and you’ve got yourself quite the incredible addition to the Star Wars saga.

Set ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi famously suffered his biggest defeat and left an infant Luke Skywalker on Tatooine for protection. Now Disney is treating viewers to a whole new sci-fi series to weave into the rich tapestry that is the Star Wars franchise.

Directing the series is Deborah Chow, known most recently for directing two critically-acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian and along with her directing prowess comes the new StageCraft technology used in the series too. We’ll look more into that later but for now, let’s get into it with our friend, Ben.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date: When is Obi-Wan Kenobi out?

Disney Plus has confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be coming in 2022. A specific date has not yet been revealed, but we do know that they’ve finished filming.

In an interview with Variety after his Emmy win in September, Ewan McGregor revealed, “We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint.”

If we were to speculate on a release date, Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of multiple series coming to Disney Plus from the Star Wars universe in 2022. We know that The Book of Boba Fett’s first episode airs on December 29, 2021. We also know that The Mandalorian season 3 began filming in October 2021.

Finally, we know that Obi-Wan Kenobi has finished filming. So, to space them out over 2022, we may be looking at a mid-year 2022 release for Obi-Wan Kenobi. But again, we speculate for now because that’s all we can do.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series trailer: Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Have a trailer?

In November 2021, fans were treated to a one-minute behind-the-scenes teaser at Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney Plus Day.

Filled with never-before-seen concept art and behind-the-scenes interviews with director Deborah Chow and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, the featurette gives us a few hints at what we can expect which we’ll discuss more in the Obi-Wan Kenobi plot below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast: Who’s in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GH3JBZxZDh — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 29, 2021

Disney Plus has given us a fair bit to say when it comes to the cast, as the actors joining Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen above. We’ll start in an important place, and that’s with the four cast members reprising their roles in the Star Wars franchise:

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Bonnie Piesse as Aunt Beru

Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen

The new faces joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast:

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals)

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones)

Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47)

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton)

Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious)

Simone Kessell (Reckoning)

Benny Safdie (co-director Uncut Gems)

Unsurprisingly, the cast is keeping pretty mum about their roles in the new series but, during an interview with Collider, O’Shea Jackson Jr spoke about the famous technology, The Volume, a new and mighty impressive StageCraft video wall technology that’s changing filmmaking as we know it.

“What’s so crazy about The Volume is, you really forget. After a while, you forget that you’re just in this studio,” he explained. “The scariest part about it is when they turn it off. Because you’ll be sitting somewhere, some cave in the middle or whatever, you got background on The Volume working around, and you get so engulfed in the scene that when they turn it off and the entire room, you’re in just goes white. It’s kind of like a Matrix moment when he visits the architect. It was a crazy experience.”

And there was a hint from Ewan McGregor during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that’s left many speculating on another actor joining the cast. When asked how they celebrated May the 4th on set, Ewan replied, “I got to play a very special scene on May the 4th with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it.” To which Jimmy asked if it was someone he’d worked with before, “No, I don’t think so.” That rules out a lot of people, of course, but it doesn’t give us much of a clue who it could be.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series plot: What will be Obi-Wan Kenobi be about?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a sequel to a prequel but a prequel to a sequel. Sitting firmly in the Star Wars canon ten years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, we know where we are picking up from but what’s planned next for the Star Wars saga is very much under wraps.

We got a few hints from the Disney Plus Day teaser with Ewan McGregor saying, “At least he has this one task left which is to keep Luke safe,” and director Deborah Chow adding, “That’s definitely a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

In the teaser, we also hear the ominous and iconic breath of Darth Vader during a fade to black in the teaser. Speaking to the ending of Revenge of the Sith and the betrayal of Obi-Wan’s apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader himself, which leads us to some strong hints of an Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader face-off. “Have another swing at each other, it might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

That's all we have for now, but we'll keep this updated as and when we hear more.