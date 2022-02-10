Ryan Reynolds time travels in first trailer for new Netflix movie The Adam Project

The future is coming…sooner than you think! Ryan Reynolds‘ new time travel movie, The Adam Project, sees the actor heading to streaming service Netflix once again, after finding success on the platform last year with his action movie Red Notice. And now, the first trailer for The Adam Project has dropped, giving us a good look at the science fiction movie.

Reynolds teams up with Shawn Levy, director of comedy movie Free Guy, and the producers from that film, for The Adam Project. The movie sees a time-travelling pilot (Reynolds), join forces with his younger self and his late father, in an attempt to save the future, while also healing the wounds of his past.

While The Adam Project does certainly appear to contain some comedy elements, this is a far cry from the Deadpool movies, and the aforementioned Free Guy. It looks like this movie could potentially showcase a bit of range for Reynolds, who has definitely been typecast over the years. Perhaps he’s not just a charming funny man, after all?

After the success of Free Guy, which recently saw the movie get a nomination for the Oscars 2022, it’s no surprise that Reynolds and the team are getting back together for what looks like a sure fire hit. We know people love Reynolds, and we certainly know they love Netflix, so The Adam Project could well be huge.

The first trailer for The Adam Project was just released, and it gives us a substantial glimpse at what’s in store. We see Reynolds traveling through time and space in a futuristic aircraft, meeting up with the child version of himself in the past, and fighting some kind of alien-robot bad guys alongside MCU actress Zoe Saldaña.

The Adam Project also star Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and young actor Walker Scobell. The movie will release exclusively on Netflix on March 11, 2022.