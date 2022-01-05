How much does Disney Plus cost? Launched in 2019 Disney Plus is Mickey Mouse’s preferred streaming service. OK, we don’t know that for sure, but we do know that Disney Plus is the only streamer that’s completely dedicated to content from the House of Mouse.

Boasting a reported 7,000 television episodes and 500 films, the platform offers dedicated content hubs for all your favourite brands including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and – here in the UK as well as a few other lucky territories – Star. Star offers access to a lot of old Fox Studios film and TV shows including FX, 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures among others.

With all these movies and TV series available you probably have two questions. What’s on Disney Plus? And how much does it cost? Well, you can check out everything new on Disney Plus here. As for the price? Well, don’t worry we’ve broken down the price for our UK and US readers and looked into whether we can get you a free trial.

Disney Plus price: how much does Disney Plus cost?

A Disney Plus subscription in the UK costs just £7.99 per month, or you can save 15% and subscribe for a whole year for just £79.90.

For our US readers, a monthly subscription is slightly cheaper, at $7.99 a month but you can get an annual membership for just $79.99 which will save you $15.89 on monthly subs.

Disney Plus Trial: Does Disney Plus offer a free trial?

Unfortunately not. When Disney Plus initially launched in the UK and US Disney were offering a seven day free trial for new members but that’s a thing of the past.

Disney removed the free trial option back in 2020 around the time Hamilton arrived on the platform. In an interview with Variety from the time a House of Mouse representative explained this decision.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” they said. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

If you want to know how much Netflix costs or the price of Amazon Prime we’ve guides on them as well.