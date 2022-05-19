Obi-Wan Kenobi cast – every character in the Star Wars TV series

Who is the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast? One of the best Star Wars characters is finally getting a TV series all his own. Ewan McGregor has come back to a galaxy far, far away to portray Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney Plus, and he’s not the only one.

Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker’s descent to the Dark Side in the Prequel Trilogy, has adorned the black helmet once more to be Darth Vader. The sci-fi series is primed to be pivotal to our understanding of the Skywalker Saga, giving us a keen look at Obi-Wan and Vader years before the Rebel Alliance finally manage to start sticking it to the Empire.

Several other heroes and villains are making appearances in the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast – the main antagonists are straight from animated series Rebels, further adding to the established Star Wars timeline. Who are all these characters, though? Who’s playing them? After all, we could be seeing them quite a bit in the coming years. Put down your hands, Jedi mind tricks are no good here, just some good old-fashioned pop culture knowledge.

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor’s turn as Obi-Wan Kenobi was one of the few things Star Wars fans unanimously enjoyed about the Prequel Trilogy. Now, over 15 years since he hung up his lightsaber, he’s back, looking over Luke Skywalker and fending off the Empire.

Besides a galaxy far, far away, you might know McGregor from his work in the Trainspotting drama movies, or horror movie Doctor Sleep. He joined the DCEU in 2020 with Birds of Prey, and has popped up in Disney movies Beauty and the Beast and Christopher Robin. A Jedi’s work is never done, and McGregor takes that to heart.

Hayden Christensen – Darth Vader

Finally, Hayden Christensen, who depicted Anakin Skywalker’s downfall to the Dark Side, gets to play Darth Vader good and proper. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vader will face his former Master, with Christensen clothed in the legendary black armour and breathing apparatus.

After Revenge of the Sith in 2005, Christensen kept acting, but in less mainstream roles. He’s starred in several smaller-budget films, like Factory Girl, and Vanishing on 7th Street. He did have another go at a franchise with the superhero-adjacent Jumper, but low box-office returns put an short end to that.

Rupert Friend – The Grand Inquisitor

Rupert Friend is bringing another character from animation to live-action, with the Grand Inquisitor. Dedicated fans will recognise him as a central villain in Rebels, one of the Jedi hunters personally instructed by Darth Vader to make sure Order 66 is completed to the fullest.

A regular TV actor, Friend was part of the main cast of Homeland for five of its eight seasons. Elsewhere, he’s appeared in Strange Angel, and Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal. He’s had numerous film credits as well, with The French Dispatch and 2018 festival darling At Eternity’s Gate among them.

Moses Ingram – Reva Sevander, the Third Sister

Right alongside the Grand Inquisitor is Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander, also known as the Third Sister. She’s a methodical, ruthless assassin that’ll be on the hunt for either Luke Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi, or both.

This Disney Plus show is Ingram’s second major streaming service production, after rising to fame in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. She’s been in several top class films as well, including Michael Bay’s thriller movie Ambulance and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Sung Kang – The Fifth Brother

The Grand Inquisitor isn’t the only part of the Rebels show that’s making the jump to live-action. Sung Kang is playing The Fifth Brother, a vicious killer who’s known for tracking down tougher targets. In Rebels, that’s Ahsoka Tano, here, it’s one of the most revered Jedi Masters around.

Should be no bother for a member of the Fast and Furious crew. Kang recently returned to the big screen, as Fast and Furious character Han. Expect The Fifth Brother to live life a quarter mile at a time.

Joel Edgerton – Owen Lars

Poor uncle Owen, he’s just a quiet moisture farmer who’s trying to give Luke Skywalker a good life. Unfortunately, the Skywalkers are cursed, and we all know how this ends for Anakin’s half-brother. Joel Edgerton should at least bring some depth to an under-explored character.

A tenured actor, some of Edgerton’s more recent performances include The Green Knight, Red Sparrow, and Bright. Like Christensen and McGregor, he’s coming back after working on the Prequel Trilogy, which should make for easy chemistry.

Bonnie Piesse – Beru Lars

There’s no uncle Owen without aunt Beru. Bonnie Piesse also returns as Luke’s stepmom. Since Luke himself is a child this time, it’s a good opportunity for us to learn more about moisture farming, and keeping people away from the prying eyes of the Dark Side.

Since Revenge of the Sith, Piesse’s career took a bit of a turn due to her involvement in NXIVM, a cult associated with sex trafficking and racketeering. Thankfully, Piesse saw sense and didn’t get too involved, leaving in 2017, and ultimately helping take down the organisation. She’s primarily a Tarot card reader now, besides occasional flurries with the Force.

That’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast. If you’d like to read more about a long, long time ago, check out the Star Wars movies ranked. The Obi-Wan Kenobi release date comes May 27, with the first two episodes on Disney Plus.