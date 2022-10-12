Andor episode 6 review: A celestial spectacle

For anyone who has invested their time in the latest adventure from the Star Wars universe, Andor episode 6 represents the culmination of a carefully considered approach to storytelling. Thus far, we have been treated to five episodes of the Star Wars series that were heavily concerned with worldbuilding and laying the foundation for the narrative to really kick off. The new episode, titled ‘The Eye’, most certainly kicks off, and it’s a real treat.

When we last saw our new favourite Rebel Cassian Andor, the Star Wars character was set to embark on a dangerous heist to steal from the Empire and stick it to the man. The slow-burn method is thrown out of the window in this latest instalment of the sci-fi series, but for good reason, and the show does not suffer for it.

This is what happens when you are patient with your story and trust your audience; a natural progression from boots on the ground, militant plotting, to an all-out spectacle and explosive action. Make no mistake, Andor episode 6 cements this TV series as one of the best things to come out of the Star Wars franchise in a long, long time.

We open with Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) questioning his own mindset ahead of the big mission, and the young Rebel continues to produce the most nuanced dialogue and concepts that any Star Wars movie or TV show has seen. His philosophical ideals and shrewd understanding of the political landscape make him a truly fascinating character and he is the embodiment of the more mature style of the Andor series as a whole.

This perspective is juxtaposed perfectly with the introduction of Commandant Jayhold, whose brutal approach to overseeing the destruction of the Aldhani natives and their sacred ground is emblematic of the Empire’s cruel ethos.

The simple idea that Jayhold’s belt no longer fits because he has grown fat is a great analogy of the greed of the Empire and throughout the episode you really get a sense of just how much he resents and is disgusted by the planet and the people he is colonising.

We have known what the show is building to for a few episodes now, and all of that groundwork makes for a wonderfully intense atmosphere as events unfold and the heist takes shape. The anticipation of this moment is palpable among every member of the Star Wars cast, and translates to us the viewer to create an immersive, nerve-wracking experience.

Once the figurative shit hits the fan and the stand-off between the Rebels and the Imperial Officers begins, the show displays fantastic blocking to keep the action flowing effectively without losing any coherence. The whole thing plays out like a gripping thriller movie, while editors Dan Roberts and John Gilroy cut between the intricate nature of the heist, and the grandeur of the ceremony taking place outside.

That ceremony acts as the stage for what is ultimately some of the finest cinematography work you’re likely to find in the whole of this science fiction movie franchise. The Eye of Aldhani itself is a visually stunning display, and as Cassian and his crew attempt their escape, we witness dynamic camerawork of the highest order. It’s credit to director of photography Frank Lamm and his team that they are able to make a spaceship flying through a meteor shower feel so authentic.

Once again I feel the need to recognise the phenomenal musical work by composer Nicholas Britell, whose work continues to be top tier. Between this and his scoring of Succession, you’d be hard pressed to find a more accomplished composer working in television today.

Indeed, on every level the technical achievements of Andor are quite frankly astounding. Taking nothing away from The Mandalorian or the Sequel Trilogy, I had started to forget that Star Wars should look and feel absolutely incredible, and tell stories that invigorate and move us. Andor is quickly reminding me of those possibilities.

There’s every chance that Andor will achieve what very few strands of the Star Wars franchise have been able to, and unite the fanbase. This latest episode is the perfect example of that; for those who have been waiting for some action, here it is, and for those who have enjoyed the more methodical approach, that spirit is still very much alive.

If you’re enjoying Andor, here’s our guide to the Ahsoka release date. Or, check out our interview with Diego Luna, the star of Andor.