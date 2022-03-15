Marvel’s What If…? returning this year according to head writer

We were well and truly spoiled with Marvel Phase 4 content on streaming service Disney Plus, with five TV series adding to the epic roster of superhero movies in the MCU already. With Marvel’s What If…? we saw the MCU turn to animation, to tell stories of parallel universes within the comic book world. And now, the good news is we will be seeing the animated series return this year, according to the show’s head writer.

Marvel is all about the multiverse right now, with shows like WandaVision and Loki, and Marvel movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, ripping open the MCU like never before. Well, there’s plenty more where that came from it seems, as season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? has been confirmed to arrive in 2022.

Head writer of the show, A.C. Bradley, appeared to confirm this, when he responded to a tweet from The Direct, who had listed the animated show among Marvel’s slate of titles arriving in 2022, with the message “See you later this year, kids!”

The year ahead for Marvel is looking pretty exciting, with Doctor Strange 2 and his long line of potential cameos hitting cinemas in May, followed by Thor 4, and Black Panther 2 later in the year.

In terms of TV series, Moon Knight is up next, at the end of March. Then we have Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and of course, What If…? too. It’s another bumper year for the MCU and we couldn’t be happier.

It remains to be seen what narrative threads season 2 of What If…? will pull at. Season 1 was admittedly a bit of a mixed bag, but the show definitely has potential if it can produce more fascinating concepts like evil Doctor Strange, zombie superheroes, and Captain Carter.