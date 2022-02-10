She-Hulk release date may have been leaked by TV app

Disney Plus isn’t having the best luck recently. Not only was the release month Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, allegedly leaked by an employee on Twitter, but also, the Japanese version of the Marvel website reportedly revealed approximate summer 2022 release dates for a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 shows including I Am Groot, What If…? season 2 and She-Hulk.

Now, thanks to Letterboxd-style television app TV Time, we might have a more precise release date for She-Hulk. According to screenshots obtained by Screenrant, the first episode of She-Hulk is tipped to be released on Friday, June 10 2022. If true, this Friday release date for the premiere episode — which is entitled ‘The Rules Don’t Apply’ — shows the streaming service moving away from their usual Wednesday release date strategy.

Based on the Marvel Comics character, She-Hulk tells the story of Jennifer Walters: a lawyer who gets powers identical to to cousin Bruce Banner after he is forced to give her some of his blood as part of an emergency transfusion. Unlike Bruce as the Incredible Hulk, Jennifer has more control over her greener half. Similar to X-Men character Deadpool, Jennifer is known for her fourth-wall breaking and comedic wisecracks.

She-Hulk was originally announced in 2019, with Tatiana Maslany — who is known for her roles in thrillers like the Orphan Black series — playing the titular character. Mark Ruffalo is also set to return as the MCU’s beloved Bruce Banner, with the pair of them appearing in a teaser for the show as part of 2021’s Disney Plus Day Special.

The 10-episode show, which is being led by Jessica Gao, has been described by Kevin Feige as a “half-hour legal comedy”. Joining the two Hulks will be Jameela Jamil as Jennifer’s nemesis, Titania and Tim Roth in a surprise return as the character Abomination, who is one of the Hulk’s worst enemies. Various other cast members include Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra.