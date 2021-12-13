How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home – can you stream the new Spider-Man movie?

How can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home? Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly here after multiple delays, rampant fan speculation, and at least one fallout between studios.

The third solo Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, No Way Home, picks up where Far From Home left off. Spidey (Tom Holland) has had his secret identity outed to the world, and to make matters worse, he’s wanted for the murder of Mysterio. Desperate to put things right, the Wallcrawler turns to the master of the mystic arts, Doctor Strange, to make the world forget his secret.

Unfortunately, Peter makes the mistake of interfering while Strange is casting the spell and things go wrong. How wrong? Well, the multiverse starts collapsing in on itself, which seems like something you don’t want to happen. To make matters worse, this allows old Spidey villains (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro and more) to invade the MCU. Can Spidey stop his old enemies and save the multiverse? Will the world forget his identity? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Where can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 15 here in the UK, and two days later on December 17 in the US. Like several films, Spidey’s third MCU outing was initially set for a July 2021 release but was delayed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, things could have been worse; we nearly didn’t get a third MCU Spider-Man film at all. Following the release of Far From Home, renegotiations between Sony and Disney – who share ownership of Spider-Man – collapsed, leading to the character leaving the MCU. People were outraged, and under pressure from the fan base, both studios eventually struck a new deal that allowed the character back into the MCU.

Can you stream Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Unfortunately no, Sony has been adamant that No Way Home is a theatrically exclusive movie. This means if you want to see Spidey and his friend’s newest adventure, you’re going to have to brave the cold and head to the cinema.

When it eventually comes to streaming, it’ll come to Netflix first due to Sony’s agreement with the streaming service. Sony recently signed a new deal that’ll ensure all their Marvel films come to Disney Plus, but that only comes into effect in 2022, so No Way Home will miss the deadline.