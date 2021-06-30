Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts production, and is “going to make Chad proud”

It looks like we will all be revisiting Wakanda soon. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed that production for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has officially started filming

In conversation with Variety, Feige revealed that the sequel to Marvel Studios’s hit blockbuster is now well underway at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, and will see the return of the original cast – apart from Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 from cancer. The return to the superhero’s story is a strained journey for the team without Boseman. “ It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Fiege told Variety during the global Black widow fan event earlier this week. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to release across the US and UK on July 8, 2021. The film is one of over two dozen Marvel movies that is scheduled for both theatrical release, and availability via the Disney Plus streaming service.

Currently, plot details for the film have been sparse. However, looking at the past success of the first Black Panther movie, we’re anticipating another high-quality story. When it first released in 2018, Black Panther made history in terms of its cultural significance, and its killing at the box office. The film made $1.34 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie in the Marvel cinematic universe. It was also the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Needless to say, the sequel has some big shoes to fill. Ryan Coogler is returning to the Wakanda universe to direct the sequel. He will also come back as a writer once again, working on the script with Joe Robert Cole, hinting that we will get the same high-quality storytelling that we saw in the original film.

