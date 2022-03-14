Doctor Strange 2 could answer question of who’s most powerful in MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to pit two of the most powerful MCU characters against once another – Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). With Strange on his way to becoming the Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda deciding it’s no-holds-barred, as far as her power goes, at the end of WandaVision – this really could be a battle for the ages.

Speaking to Empire, the producer of Doctor Strange 2 – Richie Palmer – has hinted that the long-awaited sequel could answer the question of whether the witch or the sorcerer is more powerful, and therefore settle a long-running argument about who is the most powerful member of the MCU.

Palmer says; “I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda. Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.”

“Madness has many different definitions,” continues Palmer. “It’s maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it’s maddening for Wanda to have been told; ‘There’s a book, and there’s a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don’t know about yourself.’”

The film finally offers a chance for Wanda and Strange to share proper scenes for the first time. “I really was excited to do dialogue with him (Cumberbatch),” Elizabeth Olsen says. “I really enjoyed our constant conversation, of analysis and trying to understand where both characters are coming from.”

While we wait for the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6, make sure you’re up-to-date with everything in Marvel’s Phase 4.