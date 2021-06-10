WandaVision not getting second season says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision may have enchanted audiences earlier this year, but Marvel has no plans to return to Westview, according to its star. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the powerful magic-user Wanda Maximoff, AKA The Scarlet Witch, on the show, confirmed the news herself.

Speaking to Kaley Cuoco as part of Variety’s Actor on Actor series, Olsen was asked about a potential second series to which she replied; “It’s definitely a limited series” before adding you can never say no with Marvel but that she’d be “shocked” if there was another season.

This isn’t the first time Olsen’s made clear there are no plans to get the WandaVision gang together for another go; in January, she told People: It is a limited series. It’s a fully beginning, middle, end, and that’s it kind of thing.” Not to mention Paul Bettany said only the other day that his Marvel contract has expired, and that there are no plans (that he’s aware of) to return to Vision any time soon. Bettany told The Playlist: “I don’t have a contract… it doesn’t look like that’s happening again.

It’s understandable why Cuoco would ask if we were getting another series of WandaVision. The show was a phenomenon earlier this year, with millions tuning in to watch the show each week. The series also dominated social media, with fans desperate to try and crack the mysteries of Westview and predict where the story was going. With all this success, you think Marvel Studios may have been tempted to commission another season, but they’ve stuck to their vision for the series.

This means if you want to continue the adventures of Wanda you’re going to have to watch next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We don’t know what the exact plot of Doctor Strange’s new film is yet but we can guess it’s got something to do with WandaVision’s post-credit sting and the Darkholme.

Created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney+, WandaVision was a strange combination of puzzle box mystery and sitcom. Set after the events of Endgame the show focused on Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they lived a seemingly idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview. Things get weird however when it becomes clear there’s something off about this small town and the couple begin to suspect that their dream life together may be a nightmare.

If you fancy catching up on the prime timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe then check out our guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.