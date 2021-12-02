Thor: Love and Thunder release date, trailer, cast, and more – when is Thor back in the MCU?

When is Thor: Love and Thunder out? After the downfall of Asgard and helping to kill Thanos, the God of Thunder is still knocking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, now he’s going it alone, walking away from the burden of Asgardian leadership to explore the cosmos with other Marvel space travelers.

Chris Hemsworth is returning to play the eponymous hero for the action movie sequel, and he’s not the only familiar face. After nearly a decade away from the franchise, Natalie Portman is back in the MCU as Jane Foster, who’s got some interesting times ahead – but we’ll get to that. Their reunion is being directed by Taika Waititi, who, after blowing everything up in the comedy movie Thor: Ragnarok, is back for more antics in Marvel Phase 4.

It’s all very exciting, promising a new chapter for one of the MCU’s most steadfast heroes. When can you check out a trailer, though? Better yet, when is Thor 4 in theatres? We’re not much for hammers, but we do wield the Mjolnir of savvy film knowledge to help make sure you don’t miss a beat. For Odin, this is everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date: when can you see Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thankfully, it’s not long before this comes to cinema screens – Thor: Love and Thunder is in theatres on July 8, 2022. Marvel Studios announced this at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, following a report from The Hollywood Reporter stating that Waititi had signed on to direct.

This was during one of Marvel’s trademark blockbuster presentations, where Kevin Feige and co run through a load of plans for over the coming years. Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were all part of the line-up, as well as the reveal that Mahershala Ali would be playing Blade in the MCU’s reboot of the vampire hunter. Phew!

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer: is there a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Not yet, but we shouldn’t be far off one. Filming on Thor 4 was completed in June 2021, marked by an Instagram post from Waititi. The July release date means we can expect something around February 2022, as Marvel keeps to a six month PR plan like clockwork for practically all of its films.

Expect stills and other information to start trickling out around January 2022, with a full trailer in February as we head toward the summer, and Thor’s latest chapter. But, after so many years, maybe Disney and Marvel will take a different strategy. We’ll have to wait and see – watch this space.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot: what is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

We know the fantasy movie is drawing heavily from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s The Mighty Thor, in which Jane Foster takes on Mjolnir and becomes Thor. During the same SDCC panel we learned about the project, Waititi spoke of his admiration for Aaron and Dauterman’s work.

“That storyline is incredible, it’s full of emotion, love and thunder,” Waititi said, “and introduces for the first time female Thor.” Then he brought out Portman, who held up Mjolnir to rapturous applause. But the narrative is about much more than Jane Foster’s ascension to Norse herodom.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is a main character, after being asked to lead the Asgardian people by Thor in Avengers: Endgame. Going by comments from Thompson, Valkyrie will embrace her bisexuality from the comics. “As the new king, she needs to find her queen. So that will be the first order of business. She has some ideas,” she told audiences at SDCC.

Then we have the Guardians of the Galaxy, who Thor joined at the end conclusion of Endgame. Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Nebula are all confirmed to be appearing, though to what extent is a bigger question.

Finally, we have the main antagonist: Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. A recurring enemy of Thor’s, Gorr is an alien who hates all gods for never answering his prayers. He uses All-Black the Necrosword, and in the comics, has come very close to killing the Odinson. Whatever happens here, things could get very hairy indeed for Hemsworth’s portrayal of the Norse idol.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast: who is in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Between returning characters, and new additions played by major Hollywood talent, the bulk of the cast for Thor 4 has been confirmed. We have Hemsworth’s Thor, Portman’s Jane, Thompson’s Valkyrie, Bale’s Gorr, and plenty more besides – including Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Here’s the confirmed cast for Thor: Love and Thunder thus far:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Sean Gunn and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as Groot

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Taika Waititi as Korg

Melissa McCarthy as Fake Hela

Matt Damon as Fake Loki

Sam Neill as Fake Odin

Luke Hemsworth as Fake Thor

As of now, that’s everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder. Needless to say, Chris Hemsworth’s next jaunt through the hallowed halls of the MCU could be his most boisterous yet. While we await more, check out our guides on Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Ant-Man 3.