Moon Knight will be “brutal” and “different” to other Marvel TV series, says Kevin Feige

Moon Knight, the upcoming Disney Plus series starring Oscar Isaac, provided fans with a sneak peak of what’s to come in the highly-anticipated MCU Phase 4 show during the Super Bowl— but one shot in particular, showing our caped crusader with blood on his knuckles, suggested that this TV series may be a little darker than what we’re used to with Marvel.

This is something Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, hinted at in an upcoming interview with Empire magazine. “It’s been fun to work with Disney Plus and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” he said. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Isaac, who was also present for the interview, added that the seemingly more violent direction they’re going in for Moon Knight may well be “risky.” He said, “[Moon Knight is] an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Moon Knight tells the story of Marc Spector, a former US marine who has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Previously known as “multiple personality disorder,” this condition causes two or more distinct identities to inhabit one body.

One of these identities, which have individual consciousnesses, may “front” and control the body at any given time, and can sometimes alternate — and, as seen with Spector in teaser clips for Moon Knight, DID can also cause blackouts, with people ending up in a location without knowing how they got there.

If the trailer is to be believed, Spector’s DID leads to him channelling Khonshu, an Egyptian god, which gives him supernatural abilities. Viewers can watch Moon Knight and see for themselves how brutal it is from 30 March 2022 on streaming service Disney Plus.