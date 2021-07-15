Marvel Phase 4: MCU release dates, cast and everything else we know

What is happening in Phase 4 of the MCU? Now that Avengers: Endgame is truly a thing of the past, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started putting the pieces together for what’s next. Earth’s mightiest heroes are scattered, and now we have Disney Plus miniseries to follow in addition to the regular movies.

Between WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, the next phase is looking very interesting indeed. There’s a new Captain America, the multiverse is now spiralling out of control, and a team of not-so-good Avengers appears to be in the works, starting with John ‘US Agent’ Walker.

Black Widow just brought the franchise back to the big screen, and in the Black Widow post-credits scene, it was revealed that the same person who recruited John is looking to get at Hawkeye. But between us and the Hawkeye Disney Plus series, we have Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in December, there’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s a lot, but don’t worry, because we have everything you need to know about your favourite heroes and villains.

What movies and TV shows are in Marvel’s Phase 4?

We’re actually well into the fourth phase of the universe, thanks to the steady rollout of Marvel series on Disney Plus. The MCU’s latest phase began with WandaVision, moving into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and then Loki. Black Widow took us back in time, before bringing us into the present day with new hero Yelena, and soon we’ll have Shang-Chi.

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are arriving on Disney Plus later this year, Eternals is coming to theatres, then Spider-Man: No Way Home. We move into next year for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels. Over on Disney Plus, we’ll have Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion throughout the year.

In 2023, we’ll get Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Blade and Fantastic Four are expected, but have no confirmed release dates. Ironheart, I Am Groot, and Armor Wars are also awaiting proper release windows.

Here’s every upcoming MCU Phase 4 release:

What If…? (August 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)

Hawkeye (late 2021)

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Ms. Marvel (late 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 23, 2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

She-Hulk (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)

Secret Invasion (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022)

The Marvels (November 11, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 5, 2023)

Ironheart (TBC)

Armor Wars (TBC)

I Am Groot (TBC)

Loki Season 2 (TBC)

Blade (TBC)

Fantastic Four (TBC)

Who’s in MCU Phase 4?

We would be here all day listing everyone involved in the current Marvel movies, but needless to say, many of your old favourites are still knocking about, and with more than a few new additions. As mentioned, Florence Pugh is Yelena, the new Black Widow, and we have Hailee Steinfeld playing Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

Iman Vellani is portraying Kamala ‘Ms Marvel’ Khan, Tatiana Maslany is tackling She-Hulk in that series, and Oscar Isaac will be playing Moon Knight. The Eternals welcomes an ensemble, led by Angelina Jolie, to the universe, and Shang-Chi heralds Simu Liu’s intro to the franchise as the titular hero, facing Tony Leung’s The Mandarin.

The last episode of Loki season one gave us Kang the Conqueror, as played by Jonathan Majors, and Jameela Jamil will be the rival of Jennifer Walters, Titania, in She-Hulk. Mahershala Ali is confirmed to be playing Blade, and we’ve nothing just yet on Fantastic Four.

Watch this space – we’ll be updating as more are added, protagonists and antagonists alike.