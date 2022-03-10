Ms Marvel will reportedly premiere on Disney Plus in June

It appears that MCU Disney Plus series Ms Marvel is arriving in June. That’s according to Hollywood Partnership‘s calendar of street closures for premieres, as spotted by The Direct, where the Marvel TV series is slotted for an event on Thursday, June 12.

Information is scant beyond pointing out that parts of Hollywood Boulevard will be shut for around 30 hours, from just after midnight on June 12, to 06:00 am on June 13. This is standard for a red carpet event at El Capitan Theatre, Disney’s mainstay for premieres going back to the ’80s. Hawkeye opened there, right before it became available on Disney Plus, Moon Knight is doing the same on March 22, and Ms Marvel will follow suit in June.

This tracks with the summer 2022 release window we got on Disney Plus Day in November 2021. Disney and Marvel Studios haven’t given much away on the show, which will introduce the new Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, to the MCU. We’ve gotten the occasional clip and behind-the-scenes vignette, but nothing substantial.

For the action movies, Marvel Studios has long operated on a rolling schedule, where six months before a film opens we get the first trailers and images. For the Disney Plus miniseries, the strategy has become more sporadic, major trailers arriving as close as two months away, per Moon Knight.

In any case, it looks like Ms Marvel will keep us all entertained after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and before Thor: Love and Thunder. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who inherits body-morphing powers from terragen mists. She’s joined by Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur in the supporting cast. Bisha K Ali developed the Phase 4 series, and season 1 will have six episodes.

