Thor 5 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is Thor 5 coming out? Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest audacious Marvel movie directed by Taika Waititi, with another rock ‘n roll adventure for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in MCU Phase 4. But what’s next? Warning: spoilers ahead.

Thor’s fourth headline action movie in the MCU has him face one of his most fearsome opponents yet, the horrific Gorr (Christian Bale). Luckily, he isn’t alone, with Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie by his side. They defeat the antagonist, with his daughter, Love, now in Thor’s loving care. Trouble is brewing on the horizon though, but more on that below.

The Thor 5 release date will likely bring another loud, vibrant chapter in Waititi and Hemsworth’s collaborations on the storied character. Together, they’ve reinvented the Odinson to be one of the better heroes in the franchise, and there have been no signs of stopping between either of them. When might we see more from Asgard, though? And who’ll be in the prospective Thor 5? Readers, Valhalla awaits as we take you through everything worth knowing.

Thor 5 release date speculation

Currently, there is no Thor 5 release date because the film hasn’t been announced. If a fifth Thor movie happens, it’s likely to be at least a few years away, possibly not arriving until 2025 or later. At time of writing, Marvel has set release dates right up to 2023, with a half-dozen productions needing dates after.

Chis Hemsworth has said he’s open to doing more, but only if a unique story is there. “I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit,” he told Total Film. So, we’ll have to wait and see.

Thor 5 plot speculation

There’s no telling what Thor 5 will really be about, but Love and Thunder gives us some clues. We know that Thor is now a stepdad, taking care of Gorr’s daughter, Love. They’re a dynamic duo that saves people around the universe who’re being invaded or oppressed.

Valkyrie is still king of Asgard, now training the children to become warriors in case someone else tries to kidnap them. Sif is back in the franchise, too, and we’ll likely see her play a part in whatever’s next for the world of Asgard.

As well as all that, Hercules was introduced in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene. He’s out for blood since Thor stabbed a hole in his father’s chest. Thor might need to watch his back, and a battle of the gods could be what’s next in Thor 5. Watch this space.

Thor 5 cast speculation

We can take for granted that Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor if we get another headline instalment. Likewise, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Taika Waititi as Korg (even if it’s just a brief appearance).

India Hemsworth may reappear as Love, Gorr’s daughter, if that storyline is maintained. Per the post-credits scene, Brett Goldstein is likely to be involved as Hercules, the antagonist for the prospective Thor 5. It’s all in the air until something is confirmed.

That's everything we know about Thor 5.