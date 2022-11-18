Chris Hemsworth thinks the next Thor movie should be the last

Chris Hemsworth thinks the next Thor movie will be the last

Chris Hemsworth has done something no original Avenger managed; he’s had four solo Marvel movies, which is an impressive feat for sure. Unlike his old superhero colleagues, as well, he’s not ready to hang up his hammer just yet, although he does think the next time Thor’s called to assemble will probably be the last Thor movie.

Hemsworth admitted as much during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where he was asked if he’d like to play the God of Thunder again. He said he didn’t know if there’d be more Thor in his future but added, “I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.”

“I’m completely open to it if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” he continued. “I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” he continued. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

It will be a sad day when Hemsworth retires from the MCU, but we understand. You can’t make superhero movies forever, and there have been more than enough MCU characters introduced in Phase 4 (with more to come in Phase 5) to fill any vacant holes in the Avengers.

Let’s be honest as well. If we got a hypothetical Thor 5 between now and Secret Wars, Hemsworth might change his mind and come back for the last big crossover. Who knows, maybe he’ll even bring Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans with him as well?

