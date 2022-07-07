Thor: Love and Thunder ending and post-credits scenes explained

What happens at the end of Thor: Love end Thunder? Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have done it again, delivering another top-tier Marvel movie in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s loud, vibrant, and has a killer soundtrack – just how we like our God of thunder. Warning: spoilers ahead.

The action movie is thunderous from the moment go, and that includes the climax. Thor faces Gorr on the precipice of Eternity, Stormbreaker against Necrosword for the fate of the universe. Just another day when you’re a cosmic Avenger who comes from another realm, really.

Needless to say, a lot rides on the Thor: Love and Thunder ending, and we’re here to dissect it all for you. More than that, we go through the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes as well, explaining exactly what happens and why it all matters to MCU Phase 4. We hope you’ve brought a weapon, because we’re about to visit the pantheon of the gods, and Zeus might not be happy to see us.

What happens in the Thor: Love and Thunder ending?

The final act of Thor: Love and Thunder begins when Thor, Mighty Thor, and Valkyrie lose their fight against Gorr in the Shadow Realm. With Stormbringer in hand, the God Butcher starts working on opening the gate to Eternity. Unfortunately for him, Thor gets Zeus’s thunderbolt from Valkyrie and heads off to stop his evil plan.

Once there, Thor and Gorr start fighting. However, Thor has some allies: the children of Asgard, who all start embracing their superpowered lineage in different ways. Eventually, the Mighty Thor joins the effort as well, and the revamped Mjolnir is able to shatter the Necrosword.

The kids use the bifrost to get home, and Thor and Jane step into Eternity with Gorr. In one last effort, as Jane lays dying from cancer, Thor pleads with Gorr to ask for his daughter back instead of wreaking more pain on the universe. Gorr relents, and Eternity transforms into Love, his daughter, who watches him pass on.

Before he goes, he asks Thor to watch over Love. After he watches Jane die, Thor agrees, and he and Love start a new life together. Asgard begins more intense training, should anything like this happen again, and Thor and his newly adopted child form a superhero tag-team: Love and Thunder. Aw!

How many post-credits scenes does Thor: Love and Thunder have?

Thor: Love and Thunder has two post-credits scenes. One mid-credits, as is the standard for all Marvel Studios productions, and another at the end of the credits, so make sure you sit for the whole thing. Besides, ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ by Dio is playing, and you get to see the many people who made the film possible.

What happens in the first Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene?

The first post-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder is a big one. Zeus, reeling from Thor stabbing him with his own thunderbolt, swears vengeance to a character off-screen. The monologue is drawn out just enough to make it seem like it mightn’t go where we expect, but then it’s revealed: Hercules is now in the MCU.

Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame, is portraying the Greek hero. A Marvel character going back to the ’60s, Hercules has a long, rich history in the comics, and the introduction of Zeus in the trailers had fans speculating that we might see his son before too long.

Well, turns out he was right around the corner. We don’t know when he’ll show up again, but he’s here, and out for Thor’s blood. The Odinson is out of the frying pan into the fire, eh?

What happens in the second Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene?

The other Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene is a bit more ponderous. Jane is shown arriving on a bridge in some ethereal plane. She’s greeted by a familiar voice: Idris Elba as Heimdall.

He reveals they’re in Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. He thanks her for helping to protect his son, and welcomes her to the realm. It’s a sweet epilogue that confirms those who die in battle do indeed live eternal (in a sense). Also leaves the door open for more appearances by either actor, and more, down the line. We wouldn’t hold our breath though!

That’s everything that happens in the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. For more on the future of the Odinson, check out our guide on Thor 5.