The new SPOILERS in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 explained

Warning galactic-sized spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. You have been warned. Who are the new Guardians of the Galaxy? Superhero teams are changing all the time, with new members replacing those who leave or worse, die.

It happens regularly in the MCU, particularly with the Avengers, but the lineup of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast has remained fairly consistent until now. Sure, there’s been new MCU characters joining the crew as they traverse the cosmos, but no radical changes have been made before.

Well, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is here now, and things are about to change dramatically. If you haven’t seen the new movie in Marvel’s Phase 5 yet, you should probably just read our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review for now, as there are big spoilers for the MCU movie ahead! Here’s a rundown on the new Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Who are the new Guardians of the Galaxy?

The new Guardians of the Galaxy team is led by Rocket Raccoon, and he is joined by Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and a superpowered girl the gang rescued.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, the original members of the gang decide to go their separate ways. Thankfully, Rocket was not among those who died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is bestowed the honour of being the new captain of the team.

So, if we do get a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date, it appears it will not be a Chris Pratt movie. Instead, the Marvel movie will follow this new-look Guardians team we see assembled in the post-credit scene of the new James Gunn movie.

Groot is naturally by Rocket’s side until the end of the line, and Kraglin and Cosmo have been promoted to the Guardians line-up after their heroics in the new superhero movie. Adam Warlock, who appeared to start life as a Marvel villain, has changed his ways and is part of the team, too.

Finally, when the gang rescue all the human and animal test subjects from High Evolutionary’s cages, it seems one young girl in particular is special. She appears alongside the new Guardians in the post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and should remain with the team moving forward.

So there you have it, that's the new look Guardians of the Galaxy team.