Guardians of the Galaxy — who is Cosmo the Spacedog?

Who is Cosmo the Spacedog? Here’s everything you need to know about the newest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date right on the horizon, fans are preparing to say goodbye to the best MCU characters. It’s one of the most anticipated Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame, and from the trailers, you’ll need to bring your tissues as you get ready to watch the Guardians ride off into the sunset.

Returning in the new movie will be the usual faces: Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Drax. But this time, they’ll be joined by Cosmo the Spacedog for the grand finale. Here’s what you need to know about the new addition to the team.

Who is Cosmo the Spacedog?

Cosmo the Spacedog is the latest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, introduced to audiences fully in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as a dog with psionic powers. Prior to the Christmas Special, Cosmo could be seen in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie as the property of the Collector, before having a cameo in the post-credits of Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Cosmo the Spacedog was introduced into the Guardians of the Galaxy comics in 2008 by authors Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. In the comics, Cosmo the Spacedog is a member of the Guardians as well as the security chief of Knowhere. Cosmo’s origin story is as a dog who was sent into space as a test before drifting through space and landing on Knowhere.

Who plays Cosmo the Spacedog in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo the Spacedog in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The Bulgarian actor is known for her role in Borat 2 and first voiced Cosmo the Spacedog in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

That’s it on Cosmo the Spacedog. For more, check out our guide on The Marvels release date or learn more about the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Alternatively, check out our picks for the best movies of all time.