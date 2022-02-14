Charlie Cox feared he dreamt Kevin Feige’s call about being Daredevil in MCU

Seeing Charlie Cox and his version of Matt Murdock show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a dream come true for many fans, and it seems the return of Daredevil was a dream for the star too. Cox has been speaking rather openly about his appearance in the MCU lately, and he says he was worried the phone call from Kevin Feige asking him to reprise the role was all one big dream.

Luckily, it wasn’t! Enough time has elapsed now since the release of the super-successful action movie at the back-end of 2021, that we can discuss the fact that Matt Murdock makes a cameo appearance opposite Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker. But, it was a long and tentative journey to make that happen.

In an interview just last week, Cox mentioned how he had to keep his upcoming involvement in the MCU’s Phase 4 a secret for so long, despite the excitement of hopeful fans praying for his return as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. And Cox has now described the moment he learned he would be coming to the MCU as being “a pretty surreal moment.”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox discusses the fateful phone call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige. “Kevin said, ‘We’ve got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you are interested.’ And I was like, I’m very interested.’ And then I didn’t hear from anyone for two months,” Cox says. “I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it.”

There was great uncertainty surrounding his role as Daredevil after the TV series was cancelled back in 2019, along with the other Defenders series such as Jessica Jones and The Punisher. So, it’s no surprise that Cox didn’t know what to think of Feige’s call and his plans for the future.

We are so glad the call was real, though, and we cannot wait to hopefully see more of Cox as Matt Murdock, and indeed Daredevil, in the MCU moving forward. Cox himself has spoken recently about the potential of him being Daredevil for the next decade, and we would love every minute of that.

Disney has stoked the fires lately when it comes to shows like Daredevil, with plans moving ahead to remove all of the Marvel series from streaming service Netflix on March 1, 2022. We don’t know exactly what this means, but we reckon it means Disney is going to give the characters a new home, and hopefully involve them all in the MCU.