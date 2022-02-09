Daredevil star Charlie Cox says MCU could be next ten years of his life

One of the many wonderful surprises in the action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock, more famously known as the vigilante Daredevil. It was rumoured that the hero may finally become an official part of the MCU, and Peter Parker‘s story was the most obvious way to make this happen. Thankfully, Marvel made this dream a reality, and fans went wild!

After a successful run on streaming service Netflix, Daredevil, and particularly Charlie Cox’s iteration, had built up a strong following of fans who loved what the actor brought to the character. Sadly, all of the Marvel Netflix TV series were cancelled and it was feared we may never see this version of the hero ever again.

But now, Charlie Cox has teased fans about his future involvement in Phase 4 of the MCU, and has claimed he wants to play Daredevil for the next decade. In a recent interview with HeyUGuys, the actor said he knows “a little” about the plans for his character moving forward, and confirmed we will see him again in the MCU.

In the interview, Cox discusses the period of time in which he had to keep his imminent appearance a secret and how much of a “relief” it is now that he can finally talk openly about reprising his role as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

When looking ahead to the future, Cox said: “At this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment.” And, he’s right, Kevin Feige would be crazy to waste the talents of Cox by not including him in the MCU moving forward.

Cox also revealed how he feels about the prospect of playing the beloved comic book character for the foreseeable future, saying “What I do know, I’m very excited about…there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life.”

We would definitely love to see Charlie Cox play Daredevil for as long as possible, so bring it on! Until we next see him in action, you can watch all three series of Daredevil on Netflix now.

If you want to dive further into Marvel Phase 4, why not check out our guide to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor Love and Thunder.