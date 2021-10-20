SaveDaredevil trends with anniversary of Marvel Netflix TV series

It was the anniversary of the third of the Daredevil Netflix TV series recently, and fans were out in force to celebrate. Amid posting about the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, the hashtag ‘SaveDaredevil’ started trending.

Fansite ManWithoutFear kicked it off, with a tweet celebrating Daredevil season 3 dropping on Netflix back on October 18, 2018. That tweet started being picked up by ardent viewers who loved the dark, episodic take on Matt Murdock and his struggles to protect Hell’s Kitchen. Murdock, who was played by Charlie Cox, is a blind attorney working with the under-privileged by day, and stalking the streets at night as Daredevil, using his heightened senses and martial arts to stop crime.

Part of the nascent pre-Disney Plus Marvel TV universe, Daredevil was more violent and adult-oriented, going for a prestige drama vibe over effects-driven theatrics. Drew Goddard oversaw its development, and particular acclaim was given to the cast, which featured Elden Hanson, Deborah Ann Woll, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D’Onofrio alongside Cox. Though the idea is that it exists in the same universe as the Avengers, the Netflix-verse ended up becoming its own thing, with the Man Without Fear at the forefront.

In the replies and quote-tweets, Daredevil fans started advocating for more of the series in future. One called it the “best MCU content we have gotten so far”, another says it’s “one of the best series ever made”.

DAREDEVIL S3, released three years ago on October 19, 2018 pic.twitter.com/PLV0OKDOyn — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) October 19, 2021

Happy anniversary to this fucking masterpiece and the best MCU content we have gotten so far.#SaveDaredevil https://t.co/FZcyXfBGce — Matches Malone 🦇 MAN-BAT BEYOND (@cell_0801) October 19, 2021

THE BEST SEASON OF TELEVISION EVER https://t.co/OFcNBTTUlU — Bobby Wall (@Justin62128136) October 20, 2021

Rumours have been swirling that one or more of the cast are being draft back into the franchise. Some believe Charlie Cox might make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and D’Onofrio has publicly supported petitions for another season.

What this all amounts to remains to be seen, but the audience is certainly making itself known. Three other Netflix Marvel shows were produced – Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones – all leading to a crossover called Defenders.

