Daredevil actor debunks Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance rumours

Spider-Man: No Way Home has caused plenty of online rumours lately, but the latest unsubstantiated Marvel Cinematic Universe conspiracy is, let’s be honest, a bit much. Marvel Youtuber Pelicomic claimed that a Twitter paparazzi photo gave credence to the rumour that Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll would appear in the new Spidey movie. However, the actor publicly came forward to deny the viral tweets.

The picture in question shows former Mary Jane Watson, Kirsten Dunst, walking alongside a mask-wearing woman who resembles Woll. After the YouTuber tweeted the snap, it soon became viral, and fans quickly jumped at the chance to use it to back up the theory that both the actors will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As we venture into phase four of the MCU, and delve into the multiverse, many believe Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back past Spider-Men into Tom Holland’s storyline. Similarly, there have been rumours that Charlie Cox (Daredevil) will be making a surprise appearance in the movie. However, Woll replied to the picture via tweet, confirming that the woman in question is not her, putting the line of rumours for her involvement in the Spidey-verse to bed – or so we thought.

Despite her statement, people decided to argue, claiming that it was actually her in the pic. The proof given by fans went so far down the rabbit hole of circumstantial evidence that they even cited the woman’s ear shape to back up their reasoning. Others quickly pointed out the Dunst has been photographed with the mysterious person before, and that she is definitely not Woll. However, the fact that this heated conspiracy exchange took place, even after Woll personally denied it, makes the whole situation a bit of a mess.

That’s not me. — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) August 4, 2021

It is a known fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have ties to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, thanks to recent set photos that tie the two characters together. Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) has also confirmed that he’s definitely in the movie. It is understandable why fans have assumed that there is the probability that Dunst will return, and expect plenty of crossovers. However, Daredevil’s involvement in the movie, and any past Spider-Men making an appearance are just speculation right now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres December 17, 2021. For more heroic deeds, be sure to check out our list of the best action movies of all time.