Charlie Cox says Daredevil season 4 would’ve included Bullseye

Despite having a dedicated fanbase, it looks like the Daredevil TV show won’t be coming back, as the MCU has parted ways with Netflix. With a new slate of Disney Plus spin-off shows, which have started with WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Solidier, Loki and Hawkeye, the chances of Charlie Cox and other cast-members returning look slim.

However, Cox (who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil) is still very much invested in the character and has been discussing what a never-completed season 4 could have looked like. Cox and his co-star Deborah Ann Woll (who played Karen Page) appeared at MCM comic-con in London and Cox talked about the potential future of the Netflix TV series.

“A lot of time has passed. So, god knows if anything can happen for us in the future, I really don’t know. Obviously, if something were to happen, that would be thrilling. But because so much time has passed, I’d imagine it would have to be a kind of reimagining. Assuming that they choose to use us, it would be an interesting scenario, because it would be a reimagining with the same foundation.”

He continued; “I know there are so many great storylines to tell. We never really got into the Bullseye stuff. There is an unfinished history with Karen and Matt that we got to almost get to in Season 2.”

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015-2018. It co-starred Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Elodie Yung as Elektra and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter (played by Wilson Bethel) was given an origin story in season 3 of Daredevil. He is a disturbed FBI agent, who is manipulated by Wilson Fisk into impersonating Daredevil. Season 4 probably would have seen him fully take on the Bullseye persona and become the main antagonist for that season.

But Cox admits that the show did go out on a high; “There’s a lot of loose ends we’d like to tie up. Having said that, I’m really proud of what we did, and we ended on a high. And I’d rather that than, just because there’s a huge fan base, to run it into the ground.”