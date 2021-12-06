Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil

The notoriously cagey Marvel mogul Kevin Feige, who doesn’t like to confirm anything unless its set in (infinity) stone, has made as definitive a statement as we’re going to get at this stage, regarding Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Ever since the Netflix Marvel shows were cancelled, due to the rise of Disney Plus and the MCU spin-off shows happening there, fans have been clamouring for closure for some of their favourite characters; including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). The ones that come up in the most, in terms of fans wanting their stories continued, are probably Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

Feige has now got the closest he has been so far to confirming that Cox’s Daredevil could be enveloped into the MCU. Speaking to CinemaBlend, he said; “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Cox himself has stated several times that he’d be keen to return to the character, as none of the Netflix Marvel shows really got to have satisfying endings.

Cox recently said; “A lot of time has passed. So, god knows if anything can happen for us in the future, I really don’t know. Obviously, if something were to happen, that would be thrilling.”

It would certainly make sense for Daredevil to crop up in one of the Disney Plus shows. For example, Hawkeye has just introduced a character called Echo who has connections to Fisk. And then there’s She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), who is a practicing lawyer. It would be quite something to see her turn up in a courtroom only to find Matt Murdock as opposing counsel.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is a fan favourite and Kevin Feige would be silly to ignore that. One issue though is that the Netflix shows skewed much more adult – with sex and violence featuring regularly. Therefore, would a Disney Plus version of Daredevil be much too tame? It remains to be seen.