Tom Holland got told off by Marvel for calling No Way Home “brutal”

Tom Holland just can’t help himself, can he? It seems the Spider-Man actor and star of the upcoming adventure movie Uncharted, is always getting himself into trouble when it comes to his bosses at Marvel. And now, the young actor has explained how he got told off for describing No Way Home as “brutal” during his recent press tour for the action movie.

In the past, Holland has been the subject of multiple spoiler leaks during his time as Spider-Man in the MCU, and it’s hard to tell whether he does these things on purpose, or by complete accident sometimes. Indeed, even during the press tour for Uncharted, the star has openly spoken about various challenges and concerns he had about the production.

The press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home has certainly been a long one, fuelled mainly by the movie’s incredible success at the box office, and it seems Holland has got himself in the bad books with Marvel executives after his rather honest description of the latest instalment in his comic book movie trilogy.

In the build-up to the release of No Way Home, Holland described the movie as “dark and sad”, and even used the forbidden Marvel phrase “not fun”. What he meant by this is much more innocuous than it first appears though.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said, “I got a call from some people at the studio, saying ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional!’ and I was like ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.'”

And, to be fair to him, he’s right. No Way Home definitely got audiences feeling things you rarely feel from a superhero movie. The actor went on to say: “It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.”

Perhaps Holland just needs to work on how he words things to avoid getting in trouble in the future. He admits, “I had to kind of change track on how I was promoting the movie.”

See, he’s getting it, slowly but surely. But, honestly, we hope Tom never changes, because his press tours are certainly fun, even if he doesn’t think his films are.