Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other Marvel TV series leaving Netflix in March

The collaboration between Marvel and Netflix to bring us the Daredevil TV series ultimately produced one of the most popular properties in the entire MCU. With Charlie Cox perfectly cast as Matt Murdock and his alter-ego, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, it appeared Marvel had struck gold. That is, until the show was cancelled after three seasons, back in late 2018.

The decision to halt production of any further Daredevil TV series with streaming service Netflix, along with the cancellation of fellow Defenders Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, was met with dismay from all corners of the Marvel fanbase.

But, at least we still had the original series to hold on to. They couldn’t take that away from us, right? Well, unfortunately it seems they can. And it’s looking like the shows will be leaving Netflix as of March 1, 2022. So, what does this mean for the future of the Defenders, and in particular Daredevil, who of course is now officially part of the MCU after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Keen-eyed viewers have spotted an important message when watching the various series recently on Netflix, which states that “this show is available until March 1st”, as the streaming service seemingly prepares to lose the rights to the Marvel properties.

🚨 This is not a drill! 🚨 #Daredevil and the rest of #TheDefenders shows are leaving Netflix on March 1st. What does this (probably) mean? More in the 🧵 below…#SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/K3DllSB3ed — We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) February 11, 2022

We did some digging ourselves, and can verify that indeed, every single one of the Marvel series will be leaving the streaming platform, with the relevant warning attached to Daredevil, The Defenders, and the other heroes’ shows.

Does this mean they will be lost forever, though? Hopefully not. All this most likely means is that Disney has re-acquired the rights completely, and has plans for the shows, and potentially the characters, moving forward.

With Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock making a cameo appearance in the massive action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are obviously excited about seeing more of Daredevil in the MCU in Phase 4. And Cox himself, has seemingly hinted that he will be around for a while.

The Marvel series were hugely popular, and Daredevil in particular was one of the best Netflix series the platform had to offer, but Netflix’s loss is most certainly Disney’s gain. We don’t know for sure, but our guess is we can expect to see the various Defenders shows on Disney Plus at some point in the near future.

[DEVELOPING]