Charlie Cox teases Daredevil’s MCU future

By now, we figure it’s pretty safe to discuss the fact that Charlie Cox returned to the character of Matt Murdock in the MCU action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. You’ve all seen it, right? Well, now the actor has spoken about his future as the character, and his alter ego Daredevil, teasing further appearances in Marvel’s Phase 4 for the Man Without Fear.

Cox made a cameo appearance in the latest Spider-Man movie, thrilling audiences with his short but sweet return. Although the scene saw Matt Murdock offering legal advice rather than kicking ass, we did get a hint of the superhuman capabilities we have come to know and love about Daredevil, and this left fans wanting more!

The actor has recently claimed that the role of Daredevil in the MCU could potentially see him playing the character for the next decade, and his latest comments in an interview with Radio Times, suggests Cox knows more than he is letting on when it comes to the future of the character.

Cox portrayed the character of Matt Murdock, and his vigilante alter ego Daredevil, in the Marvel Netflix series between 2015 and 2018, across three extremely popular seasons. The show was ultimately cancelled due to Disney reclaiming the rights to the character, along with the other Defenders, such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

There has been much talk about those shows lately, with the various TV series set to leave streaming service Netflix on March 1. Whether those shows will end up on Disney Plus, or whether they will continue at all, is very much up in the air at the moment, but that is certainly one avenue which could be explored to continue the story of Charlie Cox’s iteration of the character.

Fans are desperate to see Cox in action once again, and would love to see the character suit up and collaborate with more heroes, or villains, in the MCU going forward. And Cox is quoted as saying “I know something. I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

Admittedly, that comment doesn’t really offer us much in the way of definitive answers, but it does give us hope. We’re sure Kevin Feige is well aware of how popular the character is, and will ensure Matt Murdock’s brief return in No Way Home was not the last we will see of the character in the MCU.