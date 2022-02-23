Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray and digital release plans announced

Spider-Man fans rejoice, you will soon be able to enjoy No Way Home, at home! That’s right, the MCU‘s latest instalment is heading for Blu-ray and digital release, after the official Twitter account of the action movie announced the plans in style today. Not only did we learn the home release details, but we also finally got to see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreate the famous pointing Spider-Men meme!

With Marvel completing their trilogy of Spider-Man films in rip-roaring fashion, delighting fans and killing it at the box-office, it now looks like it’s time for that huge theatrical run to come to an end. But the enjoyment of the movie will continue for a long time to come, as fans can either purchase digitally on March 22, 2022, or take home the physical copy on April 12, 2022.

Phase 4 of the Marvel machine made the dreams of many Spidey fans come true, as three generations of wall-crawling heroes united together on the big screen for the first time. As you can see from the tweet below, the three actors had a lot of fun with the collaboration.

The multiverse-bending adventure movie first hit theatres over three months ago, on December 17, 2021 and has been relentlessly popular ever since with moviegoers heading out for repeat viewings, and the stars of the movie sharing plenty of details over the course of the press tour which have kept us entertained.

In a tweet on February 23, 2022, Twitter account @SpiderManMovie said, “of course, we got THE meme.” This is, of course, a reference to the famous scene from the Spider-Man animated series from 1967, where multiple versions of the Friendly Neighbourhood hero converge on one location and point at each other in confusion. Admittedly, it’s more fun to see this in action, than it is to read about it.

The tweet continues, “#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!” So, if you can’t wait to watch the movie again, you’ll surely be on the digital hype train, but lovers of physical media will be holding out for the hard copy.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

For the more patient of you out there, you will also be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home when it lands on Starz, with the movie available on the streaming service before the end of August 2022.