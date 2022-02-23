Marvel Netflix series could be coming to Disney Plus after all

We know the Marvel Netflix series are leaving the streaming service in March. The assumption was they’d all be going to Disney Plus, however that didn’t seem to be the case. A new wrinkle suggests they’ll be available via the House of Mouse, and soon.

In a press release from Disney Plus Canada, as spotted by Screen Rant, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist are listed in the platform’s March line-up. According to that information, the shows will be back viewable for subscribers on March 15. However, this is only for the Canadian version of Disney Plus, not US, nor Britain or anywhere else.

Netflix, Marvel Studios, and Disney have all been relatively quiet on the matter. Netflix confirmed the shows were leaving after a notification was spotted on episodes, but neither it nor Disney has commented on where they’ll end up. Disney Plus was always the assumed destination, but when was the question. It seems for some they won’t be away for long while the rest of us might have to wait a little longer.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker commented on the situation. He just hopes the companies involved “don’t sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix”. he also volunteered for commentary tracks, which would be very neat indeed.

Starting in 2018 with Daredevil, Netflix and Marvel’s collaboration was geared towards being grittier than the big screen action movies. Fighters were bloodier, people stayed injured, and the character drama as more involved, stretching across seasons.

Since the shows finished, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch has popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin bashed his way into Hawkeye. Clearly, Marvel and Disney want to keep them around, even if not not everyone has immediate access to where they started.

We’ve contacted Disney for clarification, and will update if we hear back.