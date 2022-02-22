Luke Cage showrunner comments on Marvel series leaving Netflix

The Netflix Marvel TV series are set to leave the streaming service at the end of February 2022. It was thought that The Defenders’ individual series would be heading to Disney Plus but that doesn’t seem to be the case (or at least not immediately) and no new home has been announced for the shows.

Fans around the world have spent the last few days when the series will be available to watch, reliving some of their favourite moments before they’re snapped out of existence. One such person is CCheo Hodari Coker, who was the showrunner for Luke Cage, and he’s shared his thoughts about the series leaving Netflix.

“Rewatching Luke Cage while I can on Netflix. They’re going to do what they do,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s theirs. I just hope they don’t sit on it for years to allow for an easier reboot, or re-air it with a different mix, or the N-word muted. I’d love to do commentary tracks, or the original credits.”

While there’s no concrete information on what’s happening with the Netflix Marvel series, it seems likely Marvel Studios has plans for at least some of the characters introduced.

We’ve seen both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin darkened Hawkeye’s door. The question is, though, how much of their onscreen history has been preserved and which actors will be kept in the MCU.

Both Cox and D’Onofrio’s takes on their individual characters were wildly popular, and Marvel would have likely faced backlash if they’d recast those roles. Is the same true for Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’s Danny Rand? I hope so. But I don’t know.