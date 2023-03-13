Lockwood and Co cast – who are the stars of the Netflix series?

Who is in the Lockwood and Co cast? The show, based on the Jonathan Stroud books of the same name, hit our screens last year and hooked fans with its eerie alternate London setting and ghostly foes that haunt its streets.

The Netflix series follows the story of young ghost hunters formed together by the agency dubbed, you guessed it, Lockwood and Co. These youthful heroes stalk the streets and investigate the ghostly happenings that occupy the horror series, all while trying to keep the public safe from various apparitions.

The TV series was a hit with fans of the book and new viewers on the streaming service, and we’re still waiting on news for a Lockwood and Co season 2 release date. But in the meantime, let’s settle down and get to know the crew of the fantasy series. Here is the Lockwood and Co cast.

Ruby Stokes – Lucy Carlyle

You’ll probably recognise Ruby Stokes as a member of the Bridgerton family, as she played Francesca in the first two seasons of the sensual drama series Bridgerton. She’s also appeared in the comedy series Not Going Out, though Lockwood and Co is her first leading role.

Given the the hype surrounding the show, we expect she’ll be back playing Lucy in any subsequent seasons of Lockwood and Co in no time.

In the adaptation, she plays Lucy, an agent at Lockwood and Co who fled from her old life after being accused of the death of colleagues. Oh, and she has psychic powers.

Cameron Chapman – Anthony Lockwood

Lockwood and Co is Cameron Chapman’s first on-screen credit, though given his prominence in the series, we expect we’ll probably be seeing him around a little more. Or at least, in the Lockwood and Co season 2 should it come about.

Anthony Lockwood, as you have probably guessed, is the founder of the ghost hunting agency. Burdened with psychic sight, he’s quick on the mark and has a knack for showmanship when it comes to taking on those Lockwood and Co ghosts.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati – George Karim

If you’re a fan of Bad Education, you might have seen Ali Hadji-Heshmati in season four, or perhaps in episodes of Holby City or in the action series Alex Rider.

George, who maintains the role of Chief Researcher at Lockwood and Co, is a mastermind. Essentially, he’s the brains behind the operation and utilises his talent for Touch.

Luke Treadaway – The Golden Blade

Treadaway has previous credits in the likes of A Street Cat Named Bob, the drama movie Unbroken, and monster movie Attack the Block. Here, he plays the dark-art extraordinaire The Golden Blade. A mysterious sounding name isn’t the only thing he brings to the table here — The Golden Blade is also a menacing villain.

Jack Bandeira – Quill Kipps

Jack Bandeira has appeared in a number of notable shows and movies, including Happy Valley, Silent Witness, Vera, Sex Education, and The Witcher. His film credits include My Policeman and the superhero movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Here he serves as a Team Leader of the Fittes, and Anthony Lockwood’s adversary, quick with snarky and arrogant remarks.

Ivanno Jeremiah – Inspector Barnes

Jeremiah has appeared in a number of well-known series, including the sci-fi series Doctor Who, Black Mirror, and Humans. In Lockwood and Co, he plays the operational director of DEPRAC, and is a stickler for rules. (This means, of course, that he doesn’t particularly appreciate the foolhardy approach of the Lockwood gang.)

Michael Clarke – Skull

Michael Clarke plays Skull, who is… well, a literal skull. Actually, he’s more of a floating ghost head encased in a jar. He makes himself known to Lucy, and his ability to communicate with the human world makes him a high-ranking spirit.

Clarke himself comes from the comedy group Crybabies, and has appeared in David Brent: Life on the Road, and The Sandman.

Hayley Konadu – Flo Bones

Konadu was previously a cast member of the MCU, having appeared in the Marvel series Moon Knight. But here, she’s Flo Bones, a former agent who now hunts relics after trying to recover from previous trauma created in her former role. She’s also the oldest friend of Anthony Lockwood.

Morven Christie – Penelope Fittes

You’d probably recognise Christie from Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, or Silent Witness.

In Lockwood and Co, she plays Penelope Fittes, the head of The Fittes Agency, and the elegant daughter of founder Marissa Fittes. (She also happens to be one of the most influential women in the world, but no biggie.)

