Moon Knight season 2 release date – what’s next for Marc Spector?

When is the Moon Knight season 2 release date? The Fist of Khonshu is no more, well, he’s still around, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Moon Knight is done for now. A truly mind-bending TV series Moon Knight had it all Egyptian gods, duelling avatars, and even a talking hippo what more could you want?

Well as the ending teased while Marc and Steven may have finally found common ground, they’re not the only personality living in that body. We saw in the Moon Knight finale that Khonshu is keen to take advantage of that fact and although he promised to release Marc and Steven from their duty he’s far from done with the double act.

So what’s next for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Khonshu, and the rest? Well, we don’t like to brag, but we’re sort of internet archaeologists, and there’s nothing we like more than digging into the dirt of the web and finding secret knowledge, so here’s everything we learned about a potential Moon Knight season 2 release date. Warning spoilers ahead!

When is the Moon Knight season 2 release date?

Moon Knight season 2 does not have a release date and, as of April 2022, it’s unlikely to get one. Isaac has been pretty clear that he sees Moon Knight as a limited series and not an ongoing show.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac told Jared Leto during an episode of Actors on Actors. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film. We’re a limited series.”

That said, Moon knight writer and producer Jeremy Slater did tell Total Film his ambitions for the character beyond the series – although he admits he’s not sure if the Fist of Khonshu will ever join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“The honest answer is I don’t know. Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff,” he explained. “Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!” So as things stand, we’re unlikely to get a Moon knight season 2, but as Feige once said, you can never say never with the MCU.

Moon Knight’s ending certainly set up the notion that Moon Knight’s story will continue in some fashion we just don’t know what form it’ll take just yet.

What is the Moon Knight season 2 plot?

The second season of Moon Knight would likely continue the adventures of Marc Spector as Moon Knight. The first season saw the avatar of Khonshu deal with Harrow and his cultists, but there are plenty of other potential storylines a sequel series could explore.

Gods and deities: Best fantasy movies

While a lot of fans might be keen to see the caped vigilante battle Werewolf By Night, we think it would be cool if the next series adapted the Shadow Knight storyline. This story saw Marc’s brother Randall return as the deadly Shadow Knight, an evil version of Moon Knight who became a sort of warped version of Khonshu’s avatar.

There’s also the dangling thread of Marc’s third personality the seemingly unscrupulous Jake Lockley who put a bullet in Harrow (Ethan Hawkes’ head). Neither Marc nor Steven are aware of his existence yet but we can’t see that lasting much longer.

Who’s in the Moon Knight season 2 cast?

If Moon Knight got a second season, Oscar Isaac would likely return as the titular hooded hero. That means we’d probably see Marc and Steven turn up as well, but the funny thing is with Moon Knight, you can never really guarantee which of his personalities will be around story to story.

Run the gauntlet: Marvel movies in order

If Moon Knight’s back, he’ll also need his patron god. That means F. Murray Abraham will probably be back in the recording booth to give Khonshu, the moon god, his voice. Similarly, we can’t see Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) abandoning her husband? Husbands? It’s complicated; you’ll forgive us for getting a bit confused.

The king of kings: MCU movies ranked

The only Moon Knight star we can’t see coming back, at least in any substantial way, is Ethan Hawke’s, Arthur Harrow. While we’ve loved the glass crunching maniac, we just can’t see Hawke committing to more Marvel stuff and you know he did get shot in the head which makes a return difficult but not impossible.

Is there a Moon Knight season 2 trailer?

Moon Knight season 2 does not have a trailer. Considering the second season hasn’t been greenlit, it was incredibly optimistic of you to even think there might be.

Luckily for you, we reward optimism here. Your reward is more Marvel content, so check out our guides on Black Panther 2 and Thor Love and Thunder.