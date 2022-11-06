The new Harry Styles movie My Policeman is now on Prime Video

The new Harry Styles movie, My Policeman, has finally hit streaming service Amazon Prime Video. My Policeman is a new drama movie starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson.

The romance movie is set in Brighton, a city in the south of England, in the 1950s. It follows Harry Styles as the policeman Tom Burgess, and his marriage to Marion, played by Emma Corrin from the drama series The Crown. Styles’s Tom Burgess begins a secret relationship with another man, and the new movie explores how the trio of characters navigate the complex social challenges of the situation, while exploring the impact of the commonplace homophobia of the 20th century.

The movie debuted at Toronto International Film Festival to lukewarm reviews, which generally praised the direction and content of the story. However, some critics also felt that the movie lacked passion, complaining that it could be dull and lifeless too often.

Audiences, and the many international fans of Styles, will now get to decide for themselves because My Policeman is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Due to Styles’s popularity, there’s no doubt that the movie will draw in a huge audience and impressive viewing statistics.

The release of My Policeman rounds off what’s been a busy year for Styles. Alongside the release of his latest album, Styles’s other film this year, the psychological thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling opened back in September. 2023 looks set to be much quieter for Harry Styles, which will probably be too his relief given all the drama that has centred around him this year.

If you’re a fan of Harry Styles’s singing career, check out our guide to the best musicals.