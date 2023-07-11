Barbie cast, characters, and actors

Who is in the Barbie cast? Come on, Barbies, let’s go party! We say Barbies, plural, because there’s like five hundred of them in this cast, and a whole lot of Kens, too. Luckily for us, this cast’s differing levels of Kennergy are going to keep things interesting.

Of all the films coming out in the summer of 2023, we have to admit Barbie has us in its well-manicured grasp more than any other new movies do. It has a huge cast chock-full of actors we love (so many that you’ll find an extensive list following the main cast’s profiles below), Greta Gerwig at the wheel, and Margot Robbie in the role she was born for.

More than that, Gerwig’s take on the iconic Mattel toy looks to subvert expectations while maintaining the chic, fun, and bombastic qualities we associate with life in plastic. Here’s to the Barbie cast — let the Barbie movie release date bring forth one of the best movies of the year, pretty please.

The Barbie movie cast and characters

The main Barbie cast list:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

America Ferrera as Gloria

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Simu Liu as Ken

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Margot Robbie as Barbie

We’re starting with the main Barbie because the 2023 movie finds this doll struggling with the plastic sheen of Dreamland. When she’s offered a chance to branch out and discover the meaning of life, she sets off for the real world.

This existential blonde is played by Margot Robbie, who would be a bonafide movie star if they were still being successfully concocted. Starting out in Australian soap Neighbors, her breakout role was in Martin Scorsese‘s The Wolf of Wall Street, but the real fame came from the DCU‘s Suicide Squad, unfortunately.

You’ll find the best Margot Robbie movies in her Oscar-nominated role in I, Tonya, Bombshell (her first collaboration with Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon), and a much better DC movie, Birds of Prey. She’s reportedly in the running for the MCU‘s Sue Storm, but we think Vanessa Kirby will nab it.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ryan Gosling‘s Kennergy is off the charts, and he’s the movie’s primary Ken, or Ken #1? Whatever… from the scene in the trailer where his bleach-soaked brain struggles with the concept of a female doctor, we can see he’s a bit of a bumbling idiot, but maybe by the end, he’ll be our bumbling idiot. He’s a broski, and he won’t go away, so we’re choosing to love him.

Gosling led one of the best thriller movies, Drive, so that’s our first recommendation in his back catalog, but Gosling has been working for decades. If you’re not a thriller person, why not check out Crazy, Stupid, Love, where he plays a suave wingman who would probably despise Ken? Otherwise, see our list of the best Ryan Gosling movies.

America Ferrera as Gloria

America Ferrera stars as one of the film’s human characters. From what we’ve seen, she plays a businesswoman with a young daughter who gets roped into helping Barbie navigate the real world. We suspect she has a huge part to play in Barbie’s character development, and that our pink-adorned bestie will teach her a lesson or two, too.

Ferrera starred in the smash hit comedy series Ugly Betty, which felt like an era unto itself. She was also in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (most people wouldn’t mention this, but we want to bring back camp 2000s movies). Ferrera has also lent her voice to How to Train Your Dragon as Astrid and was in the main cast of the workplace-comedy Superstore.

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie

She needs no introduction, but we’ll do it anyway. Kate McKinnon is Weird Barbie — the one alt kids vandalized with a pair of scissors and permanent markers. Weird Barbie pushes Barbie to expand her pre-determined horizons and see the “truth” about the universe through a choice between a Birkenstock sandal and a high heel, similar to The Matrix‘s ‘red pill or blue pill’ moment… Subtext? Who said that?!

McKinnon and Robbie were in Bombshell together but they’ve also worked together on Saturday Night Live when Robbie hosted, which yielded some great moments. McKinnon has been nominated for Emmys a gazillion times and was one of the best things about Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, enough said.

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Issa Rae is President Barbie. We’d vote for her. Beyond that, we don’t have a lot of details on Rae’s role. We do see her in trailer footage commanding the attention of a room full of Barbies wearing the same clothes, with a big smile on her face — cult leader or the Barbie chosen to unite them under one banner? You decide!

Rae is multi-talented and has earned praise for her writing and producing as well as her acting credits. Her star rose in the TV series Insecure, but she’s worked on many series that celebrate Black women and girls such as The Hair Tales, Black Girls Rock! and Hair Love. Most recently, she played a Jessica Drew variant in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel

Will Ferrell steps in as one of Barbie’s more meta chess pieces, the CEO of toy company Mattel — the real-life manufacturer of the prolific dolls.

Ferrell is best known for using his comedy chops across mediums, with his roles in Step Brothers, Anchorman, and Elf taking him to another level. His unique personal brand of comedy makes him a genre unto himself.

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Emma Mackey is Physicist Barbie! Who is, based on our own scientific research, a Barbie who is a Physicist. Mackey is featured quite heavily in the trailer footage as one of the Barbies freaked out by Robbie’s flat feet. A lot of the Barbies in the film seem to have names that showcase the wide variety of Barbie dolls and the different career paths they may inspire young girls to approach.

We could talk about how Mackey is the Lois Lane who almost was… but let’s talk about her numerous successes instead. Mackey, who many people think looks a bit like Robbie (she does), rose to prominence in Netflix‘s Sex Education. She has left the series in search of greener pastures, and between this and almost securing a major DCU role, things seem to be working out.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Kingsley Ben-Adir is yet another Ken, and he seems to be a right-hand man for Gosling’s version of the character, appearing next to him often in the Dreamland shots from the trailer.

We’re having to use a bit of cognitive dissonance with this casting, because it’s hard to imagine Ben-Adir, who currently is the Skrull leader Gravik on the Marvel series Secret Invasion, in Barbie right now. The power of acting… speaking of, Ben-Adir’s upcoming project is One Love, where he plays the iconic musician Bob Marley.

Simu Liu as Ken

Add another Ken to the tally. Simu Liu by all accounts seems to be an antagonist to Gosling’s Ken, with the pair puffing chests in the hints of their scenes we’ve seen online. The little we’ve seen of him is inviting, he has great energy in the footage and looks like he knows exactly what type of movie he’s in.

We imagine Liu’s next big movie will come when the Shang-Chi 2 release date eventually arrives, but going backward, Liu made a name for himself in the comedy series Kim’s Convenience before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Master of Martial Arts.

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Ariana Greenblatt joins the cast as Sasha, Gloria’s teenage daughter. If you ask us, she’s our vehicle for screenwriters Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to explore the disconnect between girls today with the Barbie brand, particularly in how feminism has affected its image. Of course, they’ll all be friends by the end, which sounds lovely.

This is Greenblatt’s biggest role so far, but she’s been working as a child actress for some time, appearing in 65 with Adam Driver, Love and Monsters, and Netflix’s 2021 sci-fi movie Awake.

Everyone in the Barbie cast

Here’s everyone in the Barbie cast, from each and every Barbie doll to all the Kens, and everyone in-between:

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

America Ferrera as Gloria

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie

Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel

Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

Simu Liu as Ken

Scott Evans as Ken

Ncuti Gatwa as Ken

John Cena as Merman Ken

Helen Mirren as the narrator

Emerald Fennell as Midge

Michael Cera as Allan

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel employee

Connor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins

Ann Roth as an old woman who meets Barbie

Marisa Abela in an undisclosed role

That’s the Barbie cast. While we wait for it to hit cinemas, find out why we think the Barbie movie’s body positivity came at the right time.

Or, check out where you can see Liu next with Marvel’s Phase 5 explained, stay up to date with Kingsley-Adir with how to watch Secret Invasion, or get clued up on the Robbie Sue Storm casting rumors with the Fantastic Four MCU release date.

We also have a guide on the best DC characters, which includes Harley Quinn.