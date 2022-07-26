The best Margot Robbie movies – from I, Tonya to The Suicide Squad

What are the best Margot Robbie movies of all time? No one can deny that Margot Robbie is one of the most exciting and talented actors in Hollywood right now. Since making her debut on the TV series City Homicide in 2008, the Australian star has taken the industry by storm, working with big names and appearing in big franchises alike.

From playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU to working with heavy-weight directors such as Martin Scorsese in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie is an unstoppable force that only seems to keep gaining momentum as the years go on. But, as Robbie keeps picking up steam and gaining more and more fans, cinephiles may be wondering which films starring the actor are really worth adding to their watch list. I mean, with over 30 credits to her name and counting, picking a solid Robbie feature for movie night is a pretty daunting task.

Well, have no fear; The Digital Fix is here to help. As massive fans of Robbie, we have taken her entire body of work into account to find her most memorable and powerful performances. Be it drama, comedy, or action flicks; we have left no stone unturned in the search for the best Margot Robbie movies. So sit back and get ready to bask in some top-tier star power.

The best Margot Robbie movies of all time:

Mary Queen of Scots

About Time

Z for Zachariah

The Suicide Squad

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Birds of Prey

I, Tonya

The Wolf of Wall Street

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Mary Queen of Scots sees Margot Robbie star opposite Saoirse Ronan in an intriguing ‘historical’ period drama about a fatal battle for power. Now, take the term historical with a grain of salt – considering some pretty clear factual inaccuracies. But, textbooks aside, this film will blind you as Robbie truly shines in her role as Queen Elizabeth I.

Following the heated and increasingly twisted relationship of Queen Elizabeth and her cousin Mary Stuart (Ronan), Mary Queen of Scots weaves between personal trauma and political fallout splendidly. Although the film wasn’t the biggest hit when it came to critics, it earned Robbie a BAFTA nomination, and if you are a fan of the star, it is a character transformation you won’t want to miss.

About Time (2013)

Now listen, I’m a sucker for a good old rom-com, and it is about time that we acknowledge the underrated classic that is About Time. Written and directed by romance legend Richard Curtis (of Notting Hill, and Love Actually fame), About Time tells the story about a man who has inherited the power to time travel.

To the past! Best time travel movies

So what does he do with this ability? Well, try to figure out who his soulmate is, of course. Now, Margot Robbie isn’t a major character or a leading lady here, but she is still a scene stealer.

Playing the character who the protagonist fancies before falling in love with Rachael McAdams, Robbie turns what could have been a dull part into a charming and striking presence on screen.

Z For Zachariah (2015)

Another underrated gem in Margot Robbie’s filmography is the thriller movie Z for Zachariah. Based on the 1974 novel of the same name by Robert C. O’Brien, the film is essentially about a love triangle between what may be the last three people on earth. Robbie plays the role of Ann, a nuclear apocalypse survivor who encounters two men – John Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Caleb (Chris Pine).

The heated relationship between the three is compelling despite the film’s slow pace, and Robbie delivers a performance that is incredibly grounded. Her character also has to do most of the atmospheric heavy lifting, holding the tension in the script while maintaining that bleak determination befitting a post-apocalyptic film.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Margot Robbie has established herself as THE perfect person to play the beloved Batman villain Harley Quinn. And even though James Gunn’s DC movie about criminals forced to save the world features several memorable characters – such as John Cena’s Peacemaker or Idris Elba’s Bloodsport – Robbie once again manages to steal the spotlight as the chaotic clown queen of Gotham.

Gotham on the brain: Batman actors ranked

In the film, Robbie fully embraces anarchy as Harley and gives us one of the most hilarious and enjoyable love tangents in an action movie, period. Although The Suicide Squad isn’t her best appearance as Batsy’s nemesis (we’ll get to that later), it certainly stands out in her filmography, and can’t be ignored for the wild, fun ride that it is.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

While Margot Robbie may not have the biggest role in Quentin Tarantino’s drama movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, she did manage to prove herself as being able to hold equal levels of charisma as the rest of its A-lister cast. Starring opposite the likes of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie portrays the role of Sharon Tate, the real-life movie star who had a tragic encounter with the Manson family.

Without giving too many spoilers, let’s just say that Robbie fits in perfectly with Tarantino’s slightly twisted version of Los Angeles in 1969. Instead of focusing on Tate’s untimely death, Robbie celebrates the optimistic woman who loves her career.

She subtly reminds us that Tate was a woman who was charming, talented and full of life. In short, Robbie is a breath of fresh air, and it’s a shame we didn’t get more screentime to enjoy her more as the character.

Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds Of Prey finally put Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn into the spotlight in a colourful and fast-paced film. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds Of Prey is one of those rare female-led action movies in the superhero genre and trust us; it doesn’t disappoint on the badass gal power front.

Explosions galore: Best thriller movies

After breaking up with the Joker (good call, by the way, Harley), our pigtailed queen teams up with Black Canary, Huntress, and detective Renee Montoya to save a young girl from the clutches of an evil crime lord.

Once again, Robbie as Harley Quinn is outstanding, proving to be strangely likeable as she goes about being suitably unhinged, unpredictable, and sometimes just downright chaotic. Birds Of Prey is Harley at her best and is a must-watch for any fans of the colourful misfit.

I, Tonya (2017)

The film that earned Margot Robbie her first nomination at The Academy Awards, you know that we couldn’t write a best of list without mentioning the black comedy biographical flick – I, Tonya.

Based on “contradictory” and “true” interviews about the life of the figure skater Tonya Harding, and her famous altercation with rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, the movie follows Tonya (Robbie) recounting her side of the story.

Robbie fully transforms into Tonya, perfectly balancing drama and pain, with some darkly funny moments and fourth wall breaks. The actor manages to portray an incredibly complex person who easily leaves you questioning truths about her morality and public image. I, Tonya as a film is not only a great watch, but it’s also totally deserving of all its acclaim with Robbie front and centre for its success.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

As we have mentioned time and time again, Margot Robbie is a brilliant scene stealer, and let’s be honest; no film is better at demonstrating that fact than The Wolf of Wall Street.

Fact vs Fiction: Best movies based on a true story

Directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street tells the story of Belfort’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) career as a stockbroker and all the corruption and fraud that ultimately led to his downfall.

Robbie plays the role of Belfort’s second wife, Naomi Lapaglia, and proves to be both captivating and iconic throughout the film. Funny, intelligent, and a strong force in the feature, Robbie not only holds her own against her loud co-stars, but manages to outshine and overshadow them.

I mean, come on, she made DiCaprio literally beg and crawl for her – name a bigger power move or more memorable scene, I’ll wait.