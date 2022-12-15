When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus? The next instalment in James Cameron’s growing sci-fi epic Avatar is about to hit theatres and fans can’t wait to get back to Pandora so they can catch up with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and all the new Na’vi.

It’s been a long time since the first Avatar movie hit theatres, though, and times have changed. There’s more competition than ever from superhero movies, prestigious TV series, and even video games. This means audiences quite often choose not to go to the theatre to watch the new best movies. Instead, they choose to wait for them to hit streaming platforms.

So when will the James Cameron movie be available to stream? Well, we know it’s a Disney movie, so it’ll be hitting the streaming service Disney Plus. But when exactly will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus?

When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus?

Avatar 2 will not be available on Disney Plus this year. It’s difficult to say predict when it will hit the service either as, at the time of writing, Avatar 2’s not been released yet. However, when Avatar 2 comes to Disney Plus depends on its box-office success.

If Avatar 2’s a huge hit and does similar ticket sales to the first Avatar, then it probably won’t hit the streaming service until February or March 2023. That’s an estimate based on the time it took the Marvel movie Doctor Strange 2, Disney’s biggest movie of 2022 (so far), to hit the streaming service.

If the film’s a flop, though, then it will drop on Disney Plus a lot sooner, probably within 40 days of its initial release. That’s the strategy Disney has used for its less successful films, like the animated movie Strange World.

