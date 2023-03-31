Michelle Rodriguez won’t do more Avatar movies for hilarious reason

Michelle Rodriguez is like the anti-Sean Bean. Like the fantasy series star, she keeps dying in the roles she plays, but unlike Bean, her characters always manage to come back to life. Her previously-deceased characters returned not only in horror movies Resident Evil and Machete, but also in the Fast and Furious movies.

With all the buzz around Avatar 2, which has already become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, many are also revisiting the first Avatar movie, in which Rodriguez plays a pilot from the human colony who ends up making a heroic sacrifice.