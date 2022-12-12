How to watch Avatar 2 – Can I stream The Way of Water?

The time has arrived for us to tell you how to watch Avatar 2. That’s right, James Cameron’s epic science fiction movie sequel is nearly here and we are very excited to revisit Pandora once more to see what the Na’vi are up to this time around.

The first Avatar movie was a worldwide phenomenon, with its use of 3D technology to bring this epic new world to life helping the adventure movie become the highest-grossing movie of all time. If you thought Cameron was done there, though, you’d be very wrong. The filmmaker has plans for multiple sequels to the alien movie, and Avatar 2 is right around the corner now.

But you may be wondering how to watch Avatar 2? Well, we’ve got the answers for you right here.

How can I watch Avatar 2?

Avatar 2 will be released in cinemas on December 16 worldwide, and that will be the only way to see it as the movie is a theatrically exclusive release.

With the first Avatar film performing so well at the box-office, there was no way Cameron or the studio were going to let this one go to a streaming platform. They want bums on seats, and we’re sure the majority of film fans can’t wait to see the action on a big screen.

Can I stream Avatar 2?

You cannot stream Avatar 2 at all, for now. The picture will be released exclusively into theatres, and could be there for quite some time.

Eventually, Avatar 2 will be made available on the streaming service Disney Plus, but we can expect the fantasy movie to spend a good few months in cinemas before that happens. That’s because Avatar 2 needs to make a boat-load of money to break even, so everyone involved will want to give audiences plenty of opportunity to watch the picture on a huge screen.

