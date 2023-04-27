Alita 2 might actually happen thanks to Avatar 2, says producer

Alita Battle Angel fans will be waking up very happy today, as there has been new discussion over what a potential sequel could look like. We’ve waited a long time for an Alita Battle Angel 2 release date, but producer Jon Landau now thinks the success of Avatar 2 could pave the way for a new movie set in Iron City.

When the first Alita Battle Angel adventure movie dropped in 2019, it instantly gained a cult following of fans, new and old. Some had followed the production as avid readers of the original manga, while others fell in love with the magic of the science fiction movie on its own merits. Either way, there is a phenomenal demand for more.

Progress getting Alita 2 off the ground has been slow to say the least, but Landau’s relationship with one of the best directors around, James Cameron, could open up the door for the long-awaited sequel.

When he’s not busy building new worlds for the Na’vi and Pandora, Cameron serves as producer on exciting projects like Alita. And by the sounds of it, the technical achievements of the latest Avatar movie could be used as inspiration for an Alita follow-up.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Landau said: “We’re working on it. I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid. Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but for what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita. We’re talking to Robert and talking to Rosa and all is good.”

So it seems Landau and Cameron are treating their CGI evolution as something of a relay race between both Avatar and Alita, with each informing the next. We are already sure the Avatar 3 release date will bring another mind-blowing picture, and hopefully Alita 2 can deliver the same level of quality.

Speaking of Pandora, check out our Avatar 2 review or get to know the Avatar 2 cast better. We have an interview with Rosa Salazar for any Alita fans, too. Alternatively, just explore the best movies of all time.